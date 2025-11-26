Laptop prices slashed for Black Friday on Amazon: save up to $1,000+

Laptop prices have been slashed on Amazon in celebration of Black Friday, and discounts are massive, with potential savings of more than $1,000 on select models.
Black Friday is a prime time to pick up some new pieces of technology at fantastic prices, and browsing Amazon, there are a plethora of options available. Black Friday is a great opportunity to replace that old piece of technology you have been enduring with some shinier, faster, and more reliable, especially when the newer model is discounted by 74%.
Yes, discounts are that high, and on that specific product the savings are more than $1,000 if you buy it during Black Friday. Below are some of the biggest deals on laptops I found while browsing Amazon, and I have included the original price of the product, the current sale price, the percentage discount, and the amount of money you will save if you purchase it during Black Friday. Happy shopping!
2025 Laptop,15.6-inch IPS with Windows 11 PRO Laptop with Quad-Core N95 - List Price: $1,399.99 - Current Price: $369.98 - Discount: 74% (Save: $1,029.02)
18.5 Inch Laptop Computer with 8000 mAh Battery - List Price: $1,399.99 - Current Price: $438.99 - Discount: 69% (Save: $960.01)
Samsung 14" Galaxy Chromebook Go Laptop PC Computer - List Price: $299.99 - Current Price: $129.99 - Discount: 57% (Save: $170)
SGIN Windows 11 Laptop, 18.5 Inch Laptops with 16GB RAM 1024GB SSD - List Price: $1,249.99 - Current Price: $399.99 - Discount: 68% (Save: $850)
