Samsung drops into Black Friday early with three Amazon deals up to 40% off

Black Friday is almost upon us, and Samsung has jumped into the action early with three new deals on Amazon that include discounts of up to 40% off.

Black Friday is a perfect time to snag some Christmas presents early for cheap prices, or simply a nice present from you to you. Samsung has already kicked off the madness with discounts on a smart TV and two soundbars. While at first, it may look like only three products are discounted, Samsung has actually dropped its prices across its entire range of specific models. For example, the QLED 4K Q60D has had its price reduced from the 32-inch model all the way up to the 85-inch model.

As for the soundbars and subwoofers, Samsung has slashed its prices on its various configurations, with discounts of up to 40% on select models. The same applies to standalone soundbars without a subwoofer. Below are some of the best deals currently available on Amazon.

SAMSUNG S700D 3.1ch Soundbar w/Wireless Dolby Atmos Audio, Ultra Slim Design - 34% off - Current Price: $327.99 - Original Price: $497.99

SAMSUNG S60D 5.0ch Soundbar w/Wireless Dolby Atmos Audio, All-in-One Design - 43% off - Current Price: $197.99 - Original Price: $347.99

SAMSUNG HW-B750D/ZA 5.1 ch Soundbar w/Dolby Audio - 38% off - Current Price: $277.99 - Original Price: $447.99

SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60D Series Quantum HDR Smart TV - 38% off - Current Price $497.99 Original Price: $797.99

SAMSUNG 50-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60D Series Quantum HDR Smart TV - 26% off - Current Price: $477.99 - Original Price: $647.99