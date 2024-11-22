All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Samsung drops into Black Friday early with three Amazon deals up to 40% off

Black Friday is right around the corner, and Samsung joined the hysteria early with three new deals on Amazon that are up to 40% off.

TL;DR: Samsung has launched early Black Friday deals on Amazon, offering up to 40% off on selected products. The discounts apply to a smart TV and two soundbars, with price reductions across the entire range of specific models.

Black Friday is almost upon us, and Samsung has jumped into the action early with three new deals on Amazon that include discounts of up to 40% off.

Samsung drops into Black Friday early with three Amazon deals up to 40% off 65445456
7

Black Friday is a perfect time to snag some Christmas presents early for cheap prices, or simply a nice present from you to you. Samsung has already kicked off the madness with discounts on a smart TV and two soundbars. While at first, it may look like only three products are discounted, Samsung has actually dropped its prices across its entire range of specific models. For example, the QLED 4K Q60D has had its price reduced from the 32-inch model all the way up to the 85-inch model.

As for the soundbars and subwoofers, Samsung has slashed its prices on its various configurations, with discounts of up to 40% on select models. The same applies to standalone soundbars without a subwoofer. Below are some of the best deals currently available on Amazon.

Samsung drops into Black Friday early with three Amazon deals up to 40% off 165561
7

SAMSUNG S700D 3.1ch Soundbar w/Wireless Dolby Atmos Audio, Ultra Slim Design - 34% off - Current Price: $327.99 - Original Price: $497.99

Samsung drops into Black Friday early with three Amazon deals up to 40% off 1565651
7

SAMSUNG S60D 5.0ch Soundbar w/Wireless Dolby Atmos Audio, All-in-One Design - 43% off - Current Price: $197.99 - Original Price: $347.99

Samsung drops into Black Friday early with three Amazon deals up to 40% off 651165
7

SAMSUNG HW-B750D/ZA 5.1 ch Soundbar w/Dolby Audio - 38% off - Current Price: $277.99 - Original Price: $447.99

Samsung drops into Black Friday early with three Amazon deals up to 40% off 56561165
7

SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60D Series Quantum HDR Smart TV - 38% off - Current Price $497.99 Original Price: $797.99

Samsung drops into Black Friday early with three Amazon deals up to 40% off 51651665
7

SAMSUNG 50-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60D Series Quantum HDR Smart TV - 26% off - Current Price: $477.99 - Original Price: $647.99

