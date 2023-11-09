GeForce Experience 3.27 update finally brings full support to GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptops

NVIDIA doesn't update its GeForce Experience app often, so the latest version - GeForce Experience 3.27 - is big. For those who like to capture high-quality game footage, you'll be pleased to know that it fixes a HDR bug, so 8K 60FPS HDR recording with a high-end GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU will no longer look overexposed.
Interestingly, the release notes mention that this new version "adds support for GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptops - from ShadowPlay & Optimal Game Settings to Max-Q technologies like DLSS 3, Whisper Mode, and Battery Boost 2.0." Arriving almost a year after these laptop chips hit the market, it will be interesting to see if it makes a noticeable difference to things like battery life and the quality of Max-Q tech.
The GeForce Experience app from NVIDIA is also great for optimizing game settings for performance, and version 3.27 adds "optimal settings" support to 50 games for GeForce RTX GPU owners. It's a massive list that includes everything from Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered to Overwatch 2 and Warhammer 40K: Darktide.
Here's the full list of 50 games getting optimal settings support. Suppose the game is installed on your system. In that case, GeForce Experience will optimize the in-game visual settings (including turning on DLSS) to deliver a smooth gaming experience on your hardware.
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Against the Storm
- Broken Pieces
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Call of the Wild: The Angler
- Construction Simulator
- Coral Island
- Cross Fire HD RT DLC
- Dakar Desert Rally
- Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed
- Diablo Immortal
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Evil West
- F1 Manager 2022
- Farthest Frontier
- FIFA 23
- Football Manager 2023
- Gotham Knight
- Inside the Backrooms
- Isonzo
- Lego Brawls
- Marauders
- Marvel's Midnight Suns
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Metal: Hellsinger
- MultiVersus
- NBA 2K23
- Need For Speed Unbound
- Overwatch 2
- PC Building Simulator 2
- Rumbleverse
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Saints Row
- Scathe
- Shatterline
- Sonic Frontiers
- Steelrising
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Chant
- Torchlight: Infinite
- Tower of Fantasy
- TRAHA Global
- Two Point Campus
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Undecember
- Victoria 3
- Warhammer 40k: Darktide
- Way of the Hunter
- WRC Generations - The FIA WRC Official Game
As great as it is to see the update, the GeForce Experience app hasn't received a major overhaul for quite some time. As a hub for performance metrics, game optimization, taking screenshots, and recording gameplay, updates are few and far between - unlike the regular cadence of GeForce Game Ready driver releases. GeForce Experience is where you can also turn on performance-boosting tech like NVIDIA Image Scaling (NIS) and get access to a number of other broadcast and creator tools. It's so feature-packed now that it's probably time for an overhaul.
I'd love to see a more modern interface with easier access to all of its features and an updated Shadowplay that takes advantage of the more powerful AV1 encoding found on GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs. Maybe there's a way for the company to integrate some DLSS-style AI magic into the process of capture and recording - that would be cool.