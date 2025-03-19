New GeForce Game Ready Driver adds DLSS 4 to these 61 games

GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.83 is available now and it adds DLSS 4 support to a big batch of new titles alongside fixes and support for new laptop GPUs.

GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.83 is available now, and it's a big one. In addition to providing optimized day-one support for the Half-Life 2 RTX Demo (check out our hands-on here), Assassin's Creed Shadows, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, and Control's recent surprise updates, it also adds support for a trio of new GPUs.

GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.83 supports the new GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, and 5070 Ti laptops powered by RTX Blackwell hardware. Pre-orders for GeForce RTX 50 Series laptops with these GPUs have been open for a few weeks now, with stock expected to hit retail in the coming weeks or sometime in April 2025. With better battery life, efficiency, faster video editing, and support for new tech like Multi Frame Generation, these laptops will probably be in as high demand as the desktop GeForce RTX 50 GPUs we've seen this year.

For those rocking a new GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU, the latest driver fixes the "black screen" issue gamers have reported. Plus, it adds DLSS 4 support to 61 games via the DLSS 'Override' settings in the NVIDIA App.

Released earlier this year alongside the new GeForce RTX 50 Series of GPUs, DLSS 4 sees NVIDIA's popular DLSS Super Resolution and DLSS Ray Reconstruction neural rendering technologies upgraded to a new 'transformer' AI model. The result is a notable improvement in image quality and stability that translates to DLSS 4 'Balanced' and 'Performance' presents, delivering better image quality than native rendering with TAA.

DLSS 4's new Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction are available to all GeForce RTX gamers, as only the new Multi Frame Generation technology is exclusive to the GeForce RTX 50 Series. For those with GeForce RTX 40 Series cards, the original Frame Generation has been upgraded in DLSS 4 to offer better performance and image quality with a lower VRAM requirement.

With the NVIDIA App, GeForce RTX gamers can manually set supported games to use DLSS 4's new transformer-based Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction or the new Multi Frame Generation. With GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.83, NVIDIA brings this DLSS Override feature to 61 new games (some feature native in-game support), as detailed below.