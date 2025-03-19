All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

New GeForce Game Ready Driver adds DLSS 4 to these 61 games

GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.83 is available now and it adds DLSS 4 support to a big batch of new titles alongside fixes and support for new laptop GPUs.

Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.83 introduces optimized support for new games and updates, including Half-Life 2 RTX Demo and Assassin's Creed Shadows. It supports new GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, fixes issues, and brings DLSS 4's improved image quality and performance to 61 games.

GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.83 is available now, and it's a big one. In addition to providing optimized day-one support for the Half-Life 2 RTX Demo (check out our hands-on here), Assassin's Creed Shadows, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, and Control's recent surprise updates, it also adds support for a trio of new GPUs.

GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.83 supports the new GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, and 5070 Ti laptops powered by RTX Blackwell hardware. Pre-orders for GeForce RTX 50 Series laptops with these GPUs have been open for a few weeks now, with stock expected to hit retail in the coming weeks or sometime in April 2025. With better battery life, efficiency, faster video editing, and support for new tech like Multi Frame Generation, these laptops will probably be in as high demand as the desktop GeForce RTX 50 GPUs we've seen this year.

For those rocking a new GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU, the latest driver fixes the "black screen" issue gamers have reported. Plus, it adds DLSS 4 support to 61 games via the DLSS 'Override' settings in the NVIDIA App.

Released earlier this year alongside the new GeForce RTX 50 Series of GPUs, DLSS 4 sees NVIDIA's popular DLSS Super Resolution and DLSS Ray Reconstruction neural rendering technologies upgraded to a new 'transformer' AI model. The result is a notable improvement in image quality and stability that translates to DLSS 4 'Balanced' and 'Performance' presents, delivering better image quality than native rendering with TAA.

DLSS 4's new Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction are available to all GeForce RTX gamers, as only the new Multi Frame Generation technology is exclusive to the GeForce RTX 50 Series. For those with GeForce RTX 40 Series cards, the original Frame Generation has been upgraded in DLSS 4 to offer better performance and image quality with a lower VRAM requirement.

With the NVIDIA App, GeForce RTX gamers can manually set supported games to use DLSS 4's new transformer-based Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction or the new Multi Frame Generation. With GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.83, NVIDIA brings this DLSS Override feature to 61 new games (some feature native in-game support), as detailed below.

  • A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead
  • Akimbot
  • Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows
  • Astral Tracks
  • Aunt Fatima
  • Car Dealer Simulator: Prologue - Early Days
  • Code Alkonost: Awakening of Evil
  • Deceit 2
  • DESORDRE: A Puzzle Game Adventure
  • Desynced: Autonomous Colony Simulator
  • DIRECT CONTACT
  • Dragonkin: The Banished
  • Dungeonborne
  • EVE Frontier
  • Everspace 2
  • FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
  • FINAL FANTASY XVI
  • Finnish Cottage Simulator
  • Fort Solis
  • Funko Fusion
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
  • InFlux Redux
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2
  • Kristala
  • Layers of Fear
  • Legacy: Steel & Sorcery
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
  • Liminalcore
  • Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Metro Exodus
  • Nightingale
  • NINJA GAIDEN 2 Black
  • No More Room In Hell 2
  • Postal 4: No Regerts
  • QANGA
  • Returnal
  • Revenge of the Mage
  • Rise of the Ronin
  • Satisfactory
  • Serum
  • Skye: The Misty Isle
  • Slender: The Arrival
  • SMITE 2
  • Starship Troopers: Extermination
  • Stormgate
  • Sword and Fairy 7
  • Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
  • The Axis Unseen
  • The Black Pool
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • Tokyo Xtreme Racer
  • Torque Drift 2
  • TRIBES 3: Rivals
  • Until Dawn
  • Vector Strike
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Xuan-Yuan Sword VII

NEWS SOURCES:nvidia.com, nvidia.com

Senior Editor



Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

