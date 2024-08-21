Black State is a new PC game with incredible photorealistic visuals that have to be seen

From what we can tell, Black State is a new action game from Motion Blur that looks to take inspiration from cinematic Hideo Kojima games like Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding. How it plays remains to be seen, and there's no release date. However, with NVIDIA dropping a new 'RTX Announce' trailer for the game - we can safely say that visually, it's stunning.

This is footage from a game called Black Slate, not CGI or a film.

Seriously, a lot of the environment shots in this trailer are damn near photorealistic, with lighting, reflections, and detail that look like real-world photography. There aren't any characters in the trailer; it simply showcases indoor and outdoor locations like a science lab, museum, and cargo ship.

Unless someone told you it was a game, you'd think you were looking at real-life footage or high-end CGI for a film. Below are some of the most stunning examples.

Yes, this is a game. Here's the full trailer.

You have to pay close attention to pick up on little details that give away that it's running on an engine like Unreal Engine 5, with slight flickering and some aliasing. At a glance, though, it's incredible stuff. Assuming this is a 2025 launch, it could be a showcase for the GeForce RTX 50 Series, which is rumored to feature notably enhanced ray tracing performance - up to double what's currently possible with the GeForce RTX 40 Series.

Still, the game's developer says its brand-new rendering tech will run great on various hardware.

"Thanks to our special pipeline, developed after a long R&D process, we can produce the most photorealistic graphics with unbelievable optimization. Our focus is to ensure that all gamers can enjoy Black State with stunning, immersive visuals that enhance the overall experience."

The game's Steam page is live, with screenshots showing the main character. The description promises an experience that will live up to its visuals with no loading times. Buzzwords and phrases like "meaningful" and "edge of your seat" are peppered throughout the game's description, so we're a little skeptical - but, wow, it looks impressive.