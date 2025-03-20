NVIDIA App now lets you fine-tune DLSS 4's new Super Resolution for optimal performance

The NVIDIA App has been updated to version 11.0.3, which brings several new features to the table, including Optimal Settings support for seven titles. The most notable update is the new ability to customize the DLSS Override settings when enabling DLSS 4, which allows "precise tuning of the new transformer model to optimize performance or enhance image quality." You can set the render resolution percentage to find the right sweet spot between Ultra Performance (33%) and DLAA (100%).
Control over the input resolution is an excellent feature, as DLSS 4's new transformer model significantly improves image quality at all resolutions - adding another level of control beyond choosing Performance (50%), Balanced (58%), or Quality (67%). This NVIDIA App update also adds legacy Control Panel features, namely "Display Scaling Settings," which let you choose from "different scaling modes, including integer scaling" and "Display Color Settings" - another highly requested feature.
Optimal Settings, NVIDIA's custom in-game graphics settings tuned for various GeForce RTX GPUs that offer the best balance of performance and image quality, are now available for Avowed, DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS, FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Sid Meier's Civilization VII, and SUPERVIVE.
Here's the breakdown of what's new in NVIDIA App 11.0.3.
New Updates
Customize Input Resolution For DLSS Super Resolution
- You can now adjust the input render resolution for DLSS Super Resolution, enabling precise tuning of the new transformer model to optimize performance or enhance image quality. Available for supported titles under Graphics > Driver Setting > DLSS Override - Super Resolution.
New Control Panel Features
- Added Display Scaling Settings, letting you choose different scaling modes, including integer scaling, and decide whether the GPU or monitor handles the scaling process. Available under System > Display.
- Added Display Color Settings, which lets you adjust and calibrate the color settings for your display. Available under System > Display.
Optimal Settings Support Added For 7 New Games:
- Avowed
- DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS
- FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Sid Meier's Civilization VII
- SUPERVIVE
Squashed Bugs!
- Resolved an issue where desktop capture was not activated when using hotkeys.
- Fixed an issue where Farming Simulator 25 was not detected in the game library.
- Fixed an issue with keyboard support in the display tab.
- Various stability fixes.