NVIDIA App now lets you fine-tune DLSS 4's new Super Resolution for optimal performance

NVIDIA App 11.0.3 just some great new features, the ability to fine-tune DLSS Super Resolution and more legacy Control Panel display options.

The NVIDIA App has been updated to version 11.0.3, which brings several new features to the table, including Optimal Settings support for seven titles. The most notable update is the new ability to customize the DLSS Override settings when enabling DLSS 4, which allows "precise tuning of the new transformer model to optimize performance or enhance image quality." You can set the render resolution percentage to find the right sweet spot between Ultra Performance (33%) and DLAA (100%).

You can fine-tune the DLSS render resolution in the NVIDIA App.

Control over the input resolution is an excellent feature, as DLSS 4's new transformer model significantly improves image quality at all resolutions - adding another level of control beyond choosing Performance (50%), Balanced (58%), or Quality (67%). This NVIDIA App update also adds legacy Control Panel features, namely "Display Scaling Settings," which let you choose from "different scaling modes, including integer scaling" and "Display Color Settings" - another highly requested feature.

Optimal Settings, NVIDIA's custom in-game graphics settings tuned for various GeForce RTX GPUs that offer the best balance of performance and image quality, are now available for Avowed, DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS, FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Sid Meier's Civilization VII, and SUPERVIVE.

Here's the breakdown of what's new in NVIDIA App 11.0.3.