AMD bundles Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora with Ryzen 7000, Radeon RX 7000 series products

AMD has just announced its latest game bundle, which will see Ryzen 7000 and Radeon RX 7000 series products purchased, including a free copy of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

The Avatar: Frontiers of Panodra game bundle has already started, running through to December 30 at 11:59 PM ET, with all product codes needing to be redeemed by January 27, 2024. If not, the coupon will expire, and you'll no longer be able to download or redeem your free copy of the game.

As for which Ryzen 7000 series and Radeon RX 7000 series products, a free copy of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is included with the following processors: Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7945HX3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 9 7900 and the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, meanwhile, on the GPU side of things, you'll get Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for free with the following GPUs: the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, Radeon RX 7900 XT, Radeon RX 7900 GRE, Radeon RX 7800 XT, Radeon RX 7700 XT, and the Radeon RX 7600.

On the laptop side of things, if you buy a new AMD CPU + GPU-powered gaming laptop with the Ryzen 9 7945HX, Ryzen 9 7845HX, Ryzen 9 7940HS, Ryzen 7 7840HS, and Ryzen 7 7735HS processors WITH a Radeon RX 7900M, Radeon RX 7700S, Radeon RX 7600S, Radeon RX 7600M XT, or Radeon RX 6650M mobile graphics.

As for the PC requirements for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, if you want to run it maxed out then you'll need an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Intel Core i7-12700K processor, 16GB of RAM, 90GB of SSD storage space, and either an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics card. You'll need to have FSR2 enabled and set to "Balanced" to enjoy 4K 60FPS on Ultra settings with that level of hardware.

At a minimum, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora requires an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7-8700K processor, 16GB of RAM, and 90GB of SSD storage. On the GPU side of things, you'll need an AMD Radeon RX 5700 8GB, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB, or an Intel Arc A750 8GB graphics card. This will be good for 1080p at 30FPS on Low settings only.

For the enthusiast level settings you're going to hit 1440p 60FPS with AMD FSR2 set to "Quality" mode, needing an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i5-11600K processor with 16GB of RAM and 90GB of SSD storage. An AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB graphics card is required for the Enthusiast level setting of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.