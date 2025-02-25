All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

AMD's new bundle: get Monster Hunter Wilds free with RX 7000 GPUs and Ryzen 9000 and 7000 CPUs

Buying a new Ryzen 9000 or 7000 CPU, or an RX 7000 graphics card? Purchase it from a participating retailer and you'll get this free game.

Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD has a new Monster Hunter Wilds bundle with select RX 7000 GPUs and Ryzen 9000 and 7000 processors. Eligible purchases from specific retailers include the free game (worth $70), and some laptops (featuring certain CPUs) are also included. The digital copy of the game is provided on Steam.

AMD has announced a new Monster Hunter Wilds game bundle with its RX 7000 GPUs and Ryzen 9000 and 7000 processors.

The RX 7800 XT is one of the qualifying graphics cards (Image Credit: AMD)
2

The new bundle gives gamers a free copy of Monster Hunter Wilds (value: $70) with selected pieces of hardware in the usual manner.

The following AMD CPUs will qualify you for the freebie (but do note that as ever, you need to purchase from an eligible retailer that AMD has drafted into the scheme):

  • AMD Ryzen 9 9950X
  • AMD Ryzen 9 9900X
  • AMD Ryzen 7 9700X
  • AMD Ryzen 5 9600X
  • AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
  • AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
  • AMD Ryzen 7 7700

For graphics cards, the following AMD models will net you a free copy of Monster Hunter Wilds:

  • AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
  • AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
  • AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT
  • AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT

Finally, some laptops also qualify, but do note that if you're buying one of these notebooks, you need to make sure they have certain processors. That includes the Ryzen AI 9 300 series of CPUs, or Ryzen 8000, 7000HX, 7000X3D, or Ryzen AI Max chips.

Bearing that processor requirement in mind, the following models are eligible:

  • ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16
  • ASUS ROG Strix G17
  • ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17
  • ASUS ROG Flow Z13
  • HP Victus 16
  • MSI Alpha 17
  • MSI Stealth A16 AI+
  • Lenovo Legion Pro 7 16
  • Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16
  • Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16
  • Acer Nitro 17
  • Acer Nitro 16
  • Acer Nitro V 16
  • Acer Nitro V 14

You'll be able to grab your digital copy of Monster Hunter Wilds from Steam by redeeming a coupon code on the PC carrying the purchased AMD hardware.

NEWS SOURCES:amd.com, videocardz.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's Computer

