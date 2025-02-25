AMD's new bundle: get Monster Hunter Wilds free with RX 7000 GPUs and Ryzen 9000 and 7000 CPUs

AMD has announced a new Monster Hunter Wilds game bundle with its RX 7000 GPUs and Ryzen 9000 and 7000 processors.
The new bundle gives gamers a free copy of Monster Hunter Wilds (value: $70) with selected pieces of hardware in the usual manner.
The following AMD CPUs will qualify you for the freebie (but do note that as ever, you need to purchase from an eligible retailer that AMD has drafted into the scheme):
- AMD Ryzen 9 9950X
- AMD Ryzen 9 9900X
- AMD Ryzen 7 9700X
- AMD Ryzen 5 9600X
- AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
- AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- AMD Ryzen 7 7700
For graphics cards, the following AMD models will net you a free copy of Monster Hunter Wilds:
- AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
- AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
- AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT
- AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT
Finally, some laptops also qualify, but do note that if you're buying one of these notebooks, you need to make sure they have certain processors. That includes the Ryzen AI 9 300 series of CPUs, or Ryzen 8000, 7000HX, 7000X3D, or Ryzen AI Max chips.
Bearing that processor requirement in mind, the following models are eligible:
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16
- ASUS ROG Strix G17
- ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17
- ASUS ROG Flow Z13
- HP Victus 16
- MSI Alpha 17
- MSI Stealth A16 AI+
- Lenovo Legion Pro 7 16
- Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16
- Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16
- Acer Nitro 17
- Acer Nitro 16
- Acer Nitro V 16
- Acer Nitro V 14
You'll be able to grab your digital copy of Monster Hunter Wilds from Steam by redeeming a coupon code on the PC carrying the purchased AMD hardware.
