AMD's new bundle: get Monster Hunter Wilds free with RX 7000 GPUs and Ryzen 9000 and 7000 CPUs

Buying a new Ryzen 9000 or 7000 CPU, or an RX 7000 graphics card? Purchase it from a participating retailer and you'll get this free game.

TL;DR: AMD has a new Monster Hunter Wilds bundle with select RX 7000 GPUs and Ryzen 9000 and 7000 processors. Eligible purchases from specific retailers include the free game (worth $70), and some laptops (featuring certain CPUs) are also included. The digital copy of the game is provided on Steam. AMD has a new Monster Hunter Wilds bundle with select RX 7000 GPUs and Ryzen 9000 and 7000 processors. Eligible purchases from specific retailers include the free game (worth $70), and some laptops (featuring certain CPUs) are also included. The digital copy of the game is provided on Steam.

AMD has announced a new Monster Hunter Wilds game bundle with its RX 7000 GPUs and Ryzen 9000 and 7000 processors.

2

The RX 7800 XT is one of the qualifying graphics cards (Image Credit: AMD)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new bundle gives gamers a free copy of Monster Hunter Wilds (value: $70) with selected pieces of hardware in the usual manner.

The following AMD CPUs will qualify you for the freebie (but do note that as ever, you need to purchase from an eligible retailer that AMD has drafted into the scheme):

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X

AMD Ryzen 9 9900X

AMD Ryzen 7 9700X

AMD Ryzen 5 9600X

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

AMD Ryzen 7 7700

For graphics cards, the following AMD models will net you a free copy of Monster Hunter Wilds:

Popular Popular Now: Ghost of Tsushima producer on Insomniac Games: 'We were almost too intimidated to talk to them'

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT

Finally, some laptops also qualify, but do note that if you're buying one of these notebooks, you need to make sure they have certain processors. That includes the Ryzen AI 9 300 series of CPUs, or Ryzen 8000, 7000HX, 7000X3D, or Ryzen AI Max chips.

Bearing that processor requirement in mind, the following models are eligible:

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16

ASUS ROG Strix G17

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17

ASUS ROG Flow Z13

HP Victus 16

MSI Alpha 17

MSI Stealth A16 AI+

Lenovo Legion Pro 7 16

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16

Acer Nitro 17

Acer Nitro 16

Acer Nitro V 16

Acer Nitro V 14

You'll be able to grab your digital copy of Monster Hunter Wilds from Steam by redeeming a coupon code on the PC carrying the purchased AMD hardware.

Read more: Leaked RX 9070 XT benchmarks supposedly from AMD suggest the GPU will equal the RX 7900 XTX