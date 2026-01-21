AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.1.1 adds AI, support for new Ryzen AI chips, and fixes bugs

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.1.1 adds optional new AI Bundle solution for running local AI, support for new Ryzen AI chips, and fixes several issues.

TL;DR: AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.1.1 introduces support for Ryzen AI 400 Series and an optional AI Bundle for simplified local AI setup. It adds compatibility with new games like Starsand Island and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's expansion, while fixing multiple graphics and performance issues across Radeon RX 5000 to 9000 series GPUs.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.1.1 is here, and the latest Radeon graphics driver release is a fairly notable one to kick off the new year. It adds support for the company's new Ryzen AI 400 Series, announced at CES 2026, and introduces a new optional AI Bundle to deliver "next-level simplicity" for "local AI setup" with a one-click solution.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition AI Bundle supports Radeon RX 7700-series desktop graphics cards or newer, as well as the company's Ryzen AI 300, AI 400, and AI MAX Series processors. In addition to the arrival of new AI software support, AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.1.1 also includes support for a pair of new games - Starsand Island and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes Edition.

Plus, there's a whole list of fixes for games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Enshrouded, Diablo 4, and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. Here's a look at the Release Notes.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.1.1 Release Notes