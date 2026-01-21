AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.1.1 adds AI, support for new Ryzen AI chips, and fixes bugs

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.1.1 is here, and the latest Radeon graphics driver release is a fairly notable one to kick off the new year. It adds support for the company's new Ryzen AI 400 Series, announced at CES 2026, and introduces a new optional AI Bundle to deliver "next-level simplicity" for "local AI setup" with a one-click solution.
AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition AI Bundle supports Radeon RX 7700-series desktop graphics cards or newer, as well as the company's Ryzen AI 300, AI 400, and AI MAX Series processors. In addition to the arrival of new AI software support, AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.1.1 also includes support for a pair of new games - Starsand Island and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes Edition.
Plus, there's a whole list of fixes for games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Enshrouded, Diablo 4, and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. Here's a look at the Release Notes.
AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.1.1 Release Notes
New Features
- Optional install of AI Bundle
New Product Support
- AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 475
- AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470
- AMD Ryzen AI 9 465
- AMD Ryzen AI 7 450
- AMD Ryzen AI 7 445
- AMD Ryzen AI 5 435
- AMD Ryzen AI 5 430
New Game Support
- Starsand Island
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes Edition
Fixed Issues
- Some shadows may not render correctly while playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 on some AMD Graphics Products on Radeon RX 5000 series and Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
- Texture corruption may be observed when playing Enshrouded while at the first "Elixir Well" location on Radeon RX 7000 series and Radeon RX 9000 series graphics products.
- Application may fail to launch while playing Diablo 4 with usernames containing non-English characters on Radeon RX 7000 series and Radeon RX 9000 series graphics products.
- Some lights may not render correctly while playing Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 during nighttime scenes on Radeon RX 9000 series graphics products.
- Application crashes when using Unreal Engine 5.6 Editor with Lumen HWRT enabled on Radeon RX 5000, Radeon RX 6000, Radeon RX 7000 and Radeon RX 9000 series products.
- Intermittent visual corruption may be observed while navigating Chromium and Electron apps on Radeon RX 5000 series and Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
- Slow window resizing may be observed (related to vkAcquireNextImage extension) while developing games that use the Vulkan API on Radeon RX 7000 series and Radeon RX 9000 graphics products.
- Player sprites may not render correctly while playing Cassette Beasts on Radeon RX 7000 series and Radeon RX 9000 series graphics products.
- Artifact may appear when playing Baldur's Gate 3 with TAA enabled on Radeon RX 5000 series and Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
Known Issues
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while loading a saved game in Cyberpunk 2077 with Path Tracing enabled. AMD is actively working on a resolution with the developer to be released as soon as possible.
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Battlefield 6 on AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. AMD is actively working on a resolution with the developer to be released as soon as possible.
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Roblox Player (Car Zone Racing & Drifting) when task switching between media on Radeon RX 7000 series products.
- Texture flickering or corruption may appear while playing Battlefield 6 with AMD Record and Stream on some AMD Graphics Products.