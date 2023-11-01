XPG Invader X Mid-tower case is all about showcasing your PC build and components

The fishtank look of the new XPG Invader X mid-tower PC case is a popular one these days, because it's all about showcasing what hardware you game with.

The new XPG Invader X is the latest mid-tower PC chassis from XPG, the gaming performance brand from ADATA. One look at the frameless tempered glass front and side panels, and you can tell this is a case all about highlighting and showcasing your build's components, from the CPU cooler to the GPU, fans, and RGB lighting.

4

The new XPG Invader X is the mid-tower PC chassis, image credit: XPG.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

As part of the announcement for the XPG Invader X, the company describes it as a case you'd put on a desk instead of underneath one. Of course, it's not all about style, as cooling is always a big part of XPG's case design - and with the Invader X, you've got a pre-installed 120mm ARGB fan plus 4 x 120mm ARGB reverse-blade fans to play with.

Radiator-wise, the Invader X supports up to 360mm in both side and top orientation - which means there's support for GPUs up to 400mm in length. Not only a looker, XPG boasts that with multiple fans, radiator support, and optimal airflow, it's a case tailor-made for overclocking.

4

The new XPG Invader X is the mid-tower PC chassis, image credit: XPG.

Another very cool feature of the XPG Invader X is support for the new BTF motherboard standard that puts connectors on the underside - which adds to the fishtank-like aesthetics by keeping cables tidy and out of sight. Regarding cable management, the Invader X arrives with pre-installed XPG cable straps and extra room around ATX and mATX motherboards so things don't get cramped.

And finally, there's a GPU holder and high-quality 180mm PCIe Gen 4 riser cable for vertical GPU mounting. For more info and availability on the new XPG Invader X, head here.