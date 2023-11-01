XPG Invader X Mid-tower case is all about showcasing your PC build and components

The fishtank look of the new XPG Invader X mid-tower PC case is a popular one these days, because it's all about showcasing what hardware you game with.

Published
1 minute & 19 seconds read time

The new XPG Invader X is the latest mid-tower PC chassis from XPG, the gaming performance brand from ADATA. One look at the frameless tempered glass front and side panels, and you can tell this is a case all about highlighting and showcasing your build's components, from the CPU cooler to the GPU, fans, and RGB lighting.

The new XPG Invader X is the mid-tower PC chassis, image credit: XPG.
Open Gallery 4

The new XPG Invader X is the mid-tower PC chassis, image credit: XPG.

As part of the announcement for the XPG Invader X, the company describes it as a case you'd put on a desk instead of underneath one. Of course, it's not all about style, as cooling is always a big part of XPG's case design - and with the Invader X, you've got a pre-installed 120mm ARGB fan plus 4 x 120mm ARGB reverse-blade fans to play with.

Radiator-wise, the Invader X supports up to 360mm in both side and top orientation - which means there's support for GPUs up to 400mm in length. Not only a looker, XPG boasts that with multiple fans, radiator support, and optimal airflow, it's a case tailor-made for overclocking.

The new XPG Invader X is the mid-tower PC chassis, image credit: XPG.
Open Gallery 4

The new XPG Invader X is the mid-tower PC chassis, image credit: XPG.

Another very cool feature of the XPG Invader X is support for the new BTF motherboard standard that puts connectors on the underside - which adds to the fishtank-like aesthetics by keeping cables tidy and out of sight. Regarding cable management, the Invader X arrives with pre-installed XPG cable straps and extra room around ATX and mATX motherboards so things don't get cramped.

And finally, there's a GPU holder and high-quality 180mm PCIe Gen 4 riser cable for vertical GPU mounting. For more info and availability on the new XPG Invader X, head here.

Buy at Amazon

XPG Cruiser Mid-Tower Aluminum Frame Tempered Glass Panel with Removable Dust Filter

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$119.99
---
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/1/2023 at 10:51 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:xpg.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags