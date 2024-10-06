Montech and GearSeekers team up to create the limited-edition KING 95 ULTRA PC Case

The new Montech x Gear Seekers KING 95 ULTRA is limited to only a few thousand units worldwide, and it's a stylish and premium take on the King 95.

Tech channel Gear Seekers has reviewed PC cases and other hardware for over seven years. Over that time, the channel has put together countless great-looking builds while offering expert advice to consumers and case makers on what works and doesn't. The channel's latest isn't another detailed look at a new chassis or GPU. Instead, it's presenting its first collaboration - the Montech x Gear Seekers KING 95 ULTRA.

In May of this year, we reviewed Montech's King 95 Pro, which earned an award for its affordable price point, thermal performance, support for two PSUs simultaneously, and excellent cable management. The philosophy behind the KING 95 ULTRA was to take the initial design and ramp up the style and aesthetics with premium components, including aluminum for the front panel.

It also comes equipped with six pre-installed fans and an RGB controller to make the installation and build process as simple as possible. According to Gear Seekers, once the motherboard, cooler, and power supply are all installed - you're essentially good to go. And it's a Limited Edition release with only 2,024 units worldwide.

One of the best things about the Montech x Gear Seekers KING 95 ULTRA (and this comes down to personal taste) is that the silver and 'Space Grey' aesthetics create a minimal and sleek look where RGB is more additive than the be-all-end-all. Little touches like colored case screws and very specific case feet show that a lot of time and effort has gone into the look and feel of the Montech x Gear Seekers KING 95 ULTRA - a case that already excelled when it came to thermal performance.

As a premium variant and a limited edition one, the $199 price tag is noticeably higher than the other KING offerings - but it's unmatched in style and features. Check out the full video breakdown below.