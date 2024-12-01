InWin's full-tower futuristic motorized 'Infinite' PC chassis weighs over 100 pounds

InWin's 11th-generation "signature chassis," the Infinite, is an absolute beast of a unit - weighing 103.6 pounds or 47 kilograms. It looks like a futuristic space station with 180-degree curved glass and a premium aluminum shell - which the company calls "a PC industry-first."
"These two premium materials encompass each other, creating a stunning view of infinite expansion," the description reads. "Experience the pinnacle of innovation where craftsmanship meets artisanal mastery." The inner case is also mechanized so it can stand vertically or tilt up to 45 degrees for easy access to components and to look like something from the distant future.
Going back to the curved glass, at 6mm thick, it's an impressive engineering feat to create a single piece that twists and turns in opposite directions - presenting a one-of-a-kind look that makes the InWin Infinite case stand out from the pack.
This is a limited edition creation in InWin's Signature Series. Each chassis is engraved with its serial number to highlight its "exclusive status." Here's a look at the specs, with more shots of the InWin Infinite.
|Item
|Details
|Model
|Infinite
|Model Number
|IW-CS-INFINITE
|Colors
|Gold, Black, Grey
|Case Type
|Full Tower
|Materials
|Aluminium, 180-degree Curved Glass
|M/B Compatibility
|E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX
|Expansion Slots
|8 x PCI-E
|Maximum Compatibility
|GPU Length: 370 mm, CPU Heatsink Height: 180 mm
|I/O Ports
|1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, HD Audio
|Internal Drive Bays
|2 x 2.5""
|Thermal Solution Compatibility
|Air Cooling Fans: Front: 3 x 120 mm, Rear: 1 x 120 mm
|-
|Water Cooling Radiator: 1 x 360 mm (Thickness max. up to 65 mm)
|Power Supply Compatibility
|PSII : ATX12V - Length up to 250 mm
|Product Dimensions
|990.41 x 404.51 x 913.86 mm
|Product Dimensions (Expanded)
|1019.07 x 404.51 x 913.86 mm
|Net Weight
|47 kg, 103.61 lbs
