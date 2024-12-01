All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
InWin's full-tower futuristic motorized 'Infinite' PC chassis weighs over 100 pounds

InWin's 11th-generation Infinite chassis is a monster of a case, with the biggest piece of curved tempered glass ever seen and a motorized aluminum shell.

TL;DR: InWin's 11th-generation Infinite chassis is a 103.6-pound unit with a futuristic design featuring 180-degree curved glass and an aluminum shell. It offers vertical or tilted positioning for easy access. This limited edition, part of InWin's Signature Series, includes a unique serial number for exclusivity.

InWin's 11th-generation "signature chassis," the Infinite, is an absolute beast of a unit - weighing 103.6 pounds or 47 kilograms. It looks like a futuristic space station with 180-degree curved glass and a premium aluminum shell - which the company calls "a PC industry-first."

"These two premium materials encompass each other, creating a stunning view of infinite expansion," the description reads. "Experience the pinnacle of innovation where craftsmanship meets artisanal mastery." The inner case is also mechanized so it can stand vertically or tilt up to 45 degrees for easy access to components and to look like something from the distant future.

Going back to the curved glass, at 6mm thick, it's an impressive engineering feat to create a single piece that twists and turns in opposite directions - presenting a one-of-a-kind look that makes the InWin Infinite case stand out from the pack.

This is a limited edition creation in InWin's Signature Series. Each chassis is engraved with its serial number to highlight its "exclusive status." Here's a look at the specs, with more shots of the InWin Infinite.

ItemDetails
ModelInfinite
Model NumberIW-CS-INFINITE
ColorsGold, Black, Grey
Case TypeFull Tower
MaterialsAluminium, 180-degree Curved Glass
M/B CompatibilityE-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX
Expansion Slots8 x PCI-E
Maximum CompatibilityGPU Length: 370 mm, CPU Heatsink Height: 180 mm
I/O Ports1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, HD Audio
Internal Drive Bays2 x 2.5""
Thermal Solution CompatibilityAir Cooling Fans: Front: 3 x 120 mm, Rear: 1 x 120 mm
-Water Cooling Radiator: 1 x 360 mm (Thickness max. up to 65 mm)
Power Supply CompatibilityPSII : ATX12V - Length up to 250 mm
Product Dimensions990.41 x 404.51 x 913.86 mm
Product Dimensions (Expanded)1019.07 x 404.51 x 913.86 mm
Net Weight47 kg, 103.61 lbs
Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

