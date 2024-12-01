InWin's full-tower futuristic motorized 'Infinite' PC chassis weighs over 100 pounds

InWin's 11th-generation Infinite chassis is a monster of a case, with the biggest piece of curved tempered glass ever seen and a motorized aluminum shell.

TL;DR: InWin's 11th-generation Infinite chassis is a 103.6-pound unit with a futuristic design featuring 180-degree curved glass and an aluminum shell. It offers vertical or tilted positioning for easy access. This limited edition, part of InWin's Signature Series, includes a unique serial number for exclusivity. InWin's 11th-generation Infinite chassis is a 103.6-pound unit with a futuristic design featuring 180-degree curved glass and an aluminum shell. It offers vertical or tilted positioning for easy access. This limited edition, part of InWin's Signature Series, includes a unique serial number for exclusivity.

InWin's 11th-generation "signature chassis," the Infinite, is an absolute beast of a unit - weighing 103.6 pounds or 47 kilograms. It looks like a futuristic space station with 180-degree curved glass and a premium aluminum shell - which the company calls "a PC industry-first."

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

"These two premium materials encompass each other, creating a stunning view of infinite expansion," the description reads. "Experience the pinnacle of innovation where craftsmanship meets artisanal mastery." The inner case is also mechanized so it can stand vertically or tilt up to 45 degrees for easy access to components and to look like something from the distant future.

Going back to the curved glass, at 6mm thick, it's an impressive engineering feat to create a single piece that twists and turns in opposite directions - presenting a one-of-a-kind look that makes the InWin Infinite case stand out from the pack.

This is a limited edition creation in InWin's Signature Series. Each chassis is engraved with its serial number to highlight its "exclusive status." Here's a look at the specs, with more shots of the InWin Infinite.

6

Item Details Model Infinite Model Number IW-CS-INFINITE Colors Gold, Black, Grey Case Type Full Tower Materials Aluminium, 180-degree Curved Glass M/B Compatibility E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX Expansion Slots 8 x PCI-E Maximum Compatibility GPU Length: 370 mm, CPU Heatsink Height: 180 mm I/O Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, HD Audio Internal Drive Bays 2 x 2.5"" Thermal Solution Compatibility Air Cooling Fans: Front: 3 x 120 mm, Rear: 1 x 120 mm - Water Cooling Radiator: 1 x 360 mm (Thickness max. up to 65 mm) Power Supply Compatibility PSII : ATX12V - Length up to 250 mm Product Dimensions 990.41 x 404.51 x 913.86 mm Product Dimensions (Expanded) 1019.07 x 404.51 x 913.86 mm Net Weight 47 kg, 103.61 lbs

6

6