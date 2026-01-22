GAMDIAS' new ATLAS M4 PC chassis offers panoramic views and a front-mounted PSU

The new GAMDIAS ATLAS M4 is an affordable PC chassis with some impressive design touches and a stylish look that offers panoramic views.

TL;DR: GAMDIAS introduces the ATLAS M4 mid-tower chassis featuring panoramic tempered glass panels, a unique front-mounted PSU, and modular, tool-free design. It includes four ARGB fans with adjustable angles for optimal GPU cooling, supports up to 425mm GPUs and 360mm radiators, and offers versatile motherboard compatibility at an affordable $99.90.

GAMDIAS has announced its latest mid-tower chassis, the ATLAS M4, and it's packed with a number of impressive features and design choices. With seamless tempered glass panels on the front and side of the chassis, offering panoramic views of your build and components, this is further amplified by the case's unique front-mounted PSU design.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

With the PSU mounted high (and you can see the stylized venting through the tempered glass), the downward-facing connectors simplify the build process, and the included extension cable ensures you have access to the PSU at all times. In addition to its modern, stylish, panoramic design, every panel in the GAMDIAS ATLAS M4 is modular and detachable, and the case also supports modern BTF boards for a true cable-free look.

This extends to the tempered glass panels, which are connected via a simple clasp mechanism for that tool-free build and customization experience. Another notable aspect of the design is the "chimney-style ventilation design" that draws in cool air from beneath and then flows through the entire case.

4

The ATLAS M4 ships with four pre-installed NOTUS M1 ARGB fans with an integrated 8-port PWM ARGB fan hub hidden beneath the angled bottom fans.

GAMDIAS notes that the bottom fans are adjustable to six angles, ensuring maximum airflow to components - especially high-end graphics cards. With an adjustable angle, you can aim the fans directly at your GPU for optimal cooling efficiency. And when it comes to GPUs, the ATLAS M4 supports cards up to 425mm in length (it comes with a pre-installed anti-sag bracket), along with support for 360mm radiators on top and bottom.

4

A versatile chassis, the GAMDIAS ATLAS M4 supports ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX motherboards, 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch drives, and includes a front I/O panel with USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10 Gbps), multiple USB 3.0 ports, a fan LED control button, and audio connectivity. And best of all, the GAMDIAS ATLAS M4 is launching at a very reasonable $99.90 USD.