Fractal releases 3D printing files for its tiny 'North Pi' concept Raspberry Pi case

Fractal's latest case is one that you can download, and 3D print - Project: North Pi is a new chassis for tiny Raspberry Pi devices.

Fractal Design's North mid-tower computer case is still relatively new, but its minimal design mix with stylish wood paneling has made it an instant classic among builders. The Fractal Design North case is pure style and class for those looking for something that is the polar opposite of a glass paneled case showcasing a range of RGB-lit components - and per our review, it has excellent cooling to boot.

Fractal Design first showcased Project: North Pi at Computex 2024, image credit: TechPowerUp.

At Computex 2024, the company showcased a fun new creation called Project: North Pi, which took the North design and shrunk it down for tiny Raspberry Pi devices. DIY Raspberry Pi systems have been a go-to for many years, as they are brilliant for creating low-power, compact, and efficient media players, emulation boxes, or mini PCs that can handle most basic tasks.

What may have been a fun little showpiece for Computex has now become a reality. Fractal Design is leaning into the DIY spirit of Raspberry Pi devices by making Project: North Pi available to everyone to download as 3D-print files.

Fractal has created a page where you can download the files while offering an intuitive and easy-to-read set of instructions on putting together the tiny case. How small is it? The dimensions are only 105 x 50 x 96mm, and Fractal recommends cutting the front bars from real wood to maintain the look and feel of the original inspiration. Project: North Pi comprises 17 components with space for up to two 40mm fans on the front panel.

Offering the 3D files for Project: North Pi for free is very cool, and it will be interesting to see if this could translate to larger mini-tower-style cases where users download and 3D print their PC chassis.