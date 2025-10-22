Corsair's impressive triple-chamber AIR 5400 mid-tower case is available now

TL;DR: The Corsair AIR 5400 LX-R RGB iCUE LINK Triple Chamber Mid-Tower PC Case offers advanced thermal performance with three isolated cooling chambers for CPU, GPU, and PSU. Featuring panoramic glass panels, superior cable management, and multiple USB-C ports, it enhances gaming builds and is available now in Black or White for $329.99.

One of our Best of Computex 2025 award winners is now available to purchase, and it's Corsair's impressive AIR 5400 LX-R RGB iCUE LINK Triple Chamber Mid-Tower PC Case. Available in Black or White, this innovative chassis is all about enhancing thermal performance alongside panoramic views. It features three dedicated cooling chambers: one for the CPU's AIO radiator, one for the GPU and motherboard, and one for the PSU, cables, and storage.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Corsair notes that these "isolated cooling zones" not only reduce heat and overall noise but also enhance performance. As the triple-chamber layout is designed for CPU AIO coolers and includes a separate chamber for its 360mm radiator, the Corsair AIR 5400 is the type of case built for this specific and typical style of build/component layout.

Looking at PC gaming, the design is a winner. When a GPU like the GeForce RTX 5080 is running at full speed, the CPU stays cooler because it isn't being blasted with hot air from the GPU. The GPU itself is cooled by three pre-installed LX120-R iCUE LINK RGB reverse-rotor fans. There's also a non-iCUE LINK variant for those who want to install a different cable management system/hub.

4

The Corsair AIR 5400 is also all about aesthetics, featuring wraparound glass panels that offer a full view of PC components and include hinges that allow them to swing open like a pair of doors. Cable management is also a top feature of the Corsair AIR 5400, with its modular cable tie-down system and RapidRoute 2.0 pegboard motherboard tray designed to support versatile cable management. And for those wanting that cable-free look, the case supports the latest reverse-connector motherboards from ASUS, MSI, and GIGABYTE. And unlike standard mid-tower cases, the third chamber that houses the PSU, storage, and cables, features "plenty of room."

4

On the connectivity front, the Corsair AIR 5400's I/O panel includes three USB-C ports (two at 5Gb/s and one at 10Gb/s), 3.5 mm audio connections, and power buttons. In addition to its impressive triple-chamber design, the Corsair AIR 5400 is a modern PC chassis that includes all the features you want to see. Available now in Black or White, with the LX-R iCUE LINK models priced at $329.99 USD.