XPG's new 'ocean-view' INVADER X BTF PC case supports hidden-cable BTF boards

XPG's new INVADER X BTF PC case is available now, adding support for hidden-cable BTF motherboards to create an impressive cable-free look.

The new XPG INVADER X BTF Mid-Tower chassis is available now. As the name suggests, this refresh of the popular 'ocean view' or fishbowl-like case from XPG supports ASUS BTF motherboards with hidden connectors. With its wrap-around (front and side) 3mm tempered glass panels, the new XPG INVADER X BTF Mid-Tower chassis showcases components without seeing cables.

And for those wondering, the new XPG INVADER X BTF Mid-Tower chassis still supports standard ATX, Micro-ATX, and all Mini-ITX motherboards, with the addition of ATX and m-ATX BTF 'Reverse-Connector Motherboards.'

The XPG INVADER X BTF Mid-Tower chassis also supports horizontal and vertical GPU mounting (bracket included) and can accommodate a chunky graphics card up to 400mm in length. Having the case ship with the GPU bracket is a nice touch, as is having five pre-installed 120mm fans (out of the up to ten supported by the XPG INVADER X BTF).

Four ARGB fans are pre-installed as reverse-blase fans to maximize the out-of-the-box cooling potential. If you fill up all ten 120mm fan slots, you still have room for a 360mm radiator on the top. In a bold (and fun) statement, XPG writes, "With a design tailored to maximizing thermal performance, you might have to overclock your system just to keep your temps from getting too low."

Cable management is right up there with the rest of this case's impressive features. You have an embedded cable track and built-in straps to make the build process easy. You also have a removable storage bracket that supports up to three 3.5 or 2.5-inch hard drives for those exclusively running motherboard M.2 storage.

For more info, here are the XPG INVADER X BTF Mid-Tower chassis specs.

