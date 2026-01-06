ADATA XPG's open-frame modular DOCK chassis has 'Dynamic Breathing' fans

TL;DR: At CES 2026, XPG unveiled the DOCK, a modular open-frame PC chassis featuring a customizable Exoskeleton design with magnetic metal panels that can support a vertical display and headset holder. It supports multiple installation orientations, dual systems, and dynamic airflow control via Smart Fan technology for optimized cooling and personalized style.

At CES 2026, XPG (ADATA's high-performance PC hardware gaming brand) brought a new prototype modular open-frame chassis that it's calling the DOCK. The open-frame design, generally associated with test benches, is also a popular case style among enthusiasts. XPG's sci-fi-looking DOCK customization extends to changing the aesthetics and adding some personalized style.

The design utilizes XPG's 'Exoskeleton' design language, which translates perfectly to the DOCK's open-frame look. The panels are metal to support magnetic accessories, including an 11-inch vertical display and a headset holder. The frame's edge also includes clips for connecting the triangle-shaped panel you see, which will feature several designs - including wood paneling and different colors.

Looks aside, the DOCK is designed to be highly modular, which means it can support vertical, horizontal, and corner installations and accommodate two systems. As for the 'Dynamic Breathing,' that arrives via XPG's latest Smart Fan technology.

This is all about being able to adjust airflow on-the-fly, with the breathing effect coming from individual fans in a setup that can switch intakes from positive to negative based on "application and hardware pattern recognition." In the demonstration we saw at CES 2026, the effect is basically watching a fan stop and then spin up the other way.

And with individual fan control covering speed, forward, and reverse, in a daisy chain setup, it's impressive. As for the XPG DOCK, we were told it's still in the prototype phase of development and plans to continue tweaking and refining the design in the coming months. One area we were told is already being improved is cable management, with XPG working to refine how it works to ensure builds look clean and stylish when installed in the DOCK.