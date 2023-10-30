How much will laptops with Intel Meteor Lake CPUs cost? Leak gives us an idea of pricing

Intel's new mobile Core Ultra chips are not going to be cheap, but that's to be expected - and price leaks need to be regarded cautiously, anyway.

Intel's Meteor Lake processors are still some way off, and laptops with the 14th-gen chips inside won't arrive until mid-December - but we've just caught a glimpse of early product listings with purported pricing.

There are two laptops with Core Ultra CPUs inside which were listed by a Bulgarian retailer as flagged up on X (formerly Twitter) by leaker @momomo_us.

Both those models are next-gen Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 variants, a 14.5-inch (3K resolution) portable. They sport a hefty 32GB of RAM plus a 1TB SSD.

One of them is powered by a Core Ultra 5 125H processor and the retailer priced it at the equivalent of around $1,400 (US), with the other Yoga having the Core Ultra 7 155H CPU inside and running to $1,600.

Okay, that sounds pretty pricey on the face of it, but these are premium laptops with some pretty tasty specs, and of course with new CPUs inside, hot off the production lines, they're never going to be cheap.

Besides, whenever it comes to leaked pricing, we have to keep a very skeptical frame of mind.

Often when retailers jump the gun in listing products before release, they use placeholder prices, or best guesses, rather than the true retail price. We also must be particularly careful when, as in this case, the retailer in question is an obscure outfit.

Leaks from the likes of Newegg are one thing, but little-known European retailers, well that's entirely another. Especially when the leak comes well ahead of time, as this one is.

All that said, as noted, the pricing is pretty much in line with what we're expecting, and there will be cheaper portables out there with Meteor Lake CPUs in them, doubtless.