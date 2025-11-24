Intel's next-gen Nova Lake desktop CPU: NPU6 with 74 TOPS of AI power, 1.5x over Panther Lake

Intel's next-gen Nova Lake desktop CPUs should have 1.5x more AI performance with new NPU6 over Lunar Lake and Panther Lake with 50 TOPS and NPU4 chips.

Intel's next-generation Core Ultra 400 series "Nova Lake" desktop processors will feature a next-gen NPU6 chip, offering 1.5x the AI performance inside of the upcoming "Panther Lake" desktop chips with NPU5 coming in early 2026.

In a new post on X from leaker @jaykihn0, we're hearing Nova Lake desktop CPUs will feature an upgraded NPU6 design for higher AI performance, whether consumers want/need it or not. NPU3 is inside of the "Arrow Lake-S" desktop processors from Intel that launched in 2023, the same NPU inside of "Meteor Lake" chips for laptops, while NPU5 inside of "Panther Lake" next year will top out at 50 TOPS of AI performance.

We knew that Nova Lake would feature an NPU for the desktop, and that it would (obviously) be faster, but now we have some firmer details from leaks that NPU6 will feature 74 TOPS of INT8 performance for AI workloads, a significant upgrade over the 50 TOPS from Panther Lake.

It doesn't matter how much consumers use or even want faster AI performance, we're going to get it -- from both sides, AMD and Intel -- even if it does take up parts of the silicon that could be used for... more CPU cores, more cache, something that adds to general and gaming performance.

We've had plenty of leaks over the last year, but now Intel has officially confirmed that Nova Lake will feature Coyote Cove P-Cores and Arctic Wolf E-Cores, successors to the Cougar Cove P-Core and Darkmont E-Core architectures to the soon-to-be-released Panther Lake CPUs.

The new P-Core and E-Core architectures will provide some big changes, including IPC performance improvements, as well as performance-per-watt optimizations.

We should expect to see the Intel Nova Lake-S desktop CPUs to feature up to 52 cores, while the Nova Lake mobile family will feature up to 28 cores, as well as a next-gen graphics tile based on the new Xe3 GPU architecture, and the desktop Nova Lake CPUs will ship on a shiny new LGA 1954 socket (so new motherboards, everyone).