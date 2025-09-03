Acer's new Swift 16 AI is one of the first laptops powered by Intel's next-gen Panther Lake CPU

Acer unveils its new Swift 16 AI: its first laptop powered by Intel's next-gen Panther Lake CPUs, sports a 16-inch 3K OLED display, and more.

TL;DR: Acer's new Swift 16 AI laptop features a 16-inch 3K OLED display, Intel's next-gen Panther Lake CPU, 32GB LPDDR5X memory, Wi-Fi 7, and advanced AI capabilities. Weighing under 1kg, it offers cutting-edge performance and AI integration, launching in late 2025 ahead of CES 2026.

Acer has just unveiled its new Swift 16 AI laptop which is powered by Intel's next-gen Panther Lake CPU, with a 16-inch 3K OLED display to boot.

The company unveiled its new Acer Swift 16 AI laptop during IFA 2025 this week, with a slim 16-inch form factor, 3K OLED display, the world's largest haptic touchpad, a bunch of AI functionality, and it all weighs under 1kg. Intel said that its new Panther Lake CPUs will be making a full cycle launch in 2026, with new core IPs, faster graphics and gaming capabilities, longer battery life, and power next-gen AI.

In previous leaks, we've discovered that Intel's next-gen Panther Lake CPUs will feature up to 16 cores using Cougar Cove P-Cores and Darkmont E/LP-E cores. We will see next-gen Xe3 LPG integrated GPU cores on a graphics tile, and a faster NPU with up to 3x more AI performance than Arrow Lake.

Acer's new Swift 16 AI laptop will feature 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and dual USB-C Thunderbolt 4 support, ready for any user in 2026.

Intel's new Panther Lake CPU-powered laptops -- like the new Acer Swift 16 AI laptop -- will sport Generative AI & Background change, changes to Windows settings, and the AI Experience Zone, which gives users multiple AI capabilities for local AI processing. There's also the Intel AI Assistant Builder that supports MCP (Model Context Protocol) which allows them to use local data, and then take it to the internet when connected.

Acer didn't reveal any other specifications or pricing on its new Panther Lake-powered Swift 16 AI laptop, but we should expect it to be one of the first Panther Lake laptops to market in late 2025, with more Panther Lake-based products to roll onto the market in early 2026. CES 2026 is right around the corner, too, in January, where we should expect a boatload of new Panther Lake-powered devices.