Intel Core Ultra 5 338H 'Panther Lake' CPU benched with Arc B370 GPU: keeps up with Radeon 880M

TL;DR: Intel's upcoming Panther Lake CPUs, launching at CES 2026, include the mid-range Core Ultra 5 338H with new Arc B370 integrated Xe3 graphics rivaling AMD's RDNA 3.5 Radeon 880M. The 12-core lineup features upgraded GPU performance across Core Ultra X and non-X series, plus ultra-efficient Panther Lake-U models.

Intel will officially launch its next-gen Panther Lake CPUs for laptops at CES 2026, but its upcoming mid-range Core Ultra 5 338H processor has been spotted on Geekbench with new Arc B370 integrated graphics that keep up with the RDNA 3.5-based AMD Radeon 880M inside of the Strix Point APU.

The new Intel Core Ultra 5 338H processor will feature two clusters of cores with a 4+8 configuration according to recent leaks, with the upcoming 12-core "Panther Lake" processor featuring 4 P-Cores, 4 E-Cores, and 4 LP-E Cores in total. Base CPU clocks on the Geekbench reveal tease 1.90GHz with a boost of close to 3.7GHz -- but this is too low -- previous leaks pointed towards 4.8GHz boost clocks on the 338H.

The Geekbench results tease an integrated Xe3 GPU with 10 cores, with the model number "Arc B370" which was tested inside of Geekbench's built-in Vulkan test, spitting out 39,406 points. This means it's pretty close to the RDNA 3.5-powered Radeon 880M inside of AMD's Strix Point APU, which scores around 42,760 points, and the Radeon 890M inside of Strix Halo is far out and ahead, with 47,227 points.

Intel will be launching 12 different Panther Lake CPUs in 2026, including:

Core Ultra X9 388H

Core Ultra X7 368H

Core Ultra X7 358H

Core Ultra X5 338H

The new Core Ultra X series "Panther Lake" CPUs will feature heavily upgraded GPU performance from its new Xe3 GPU cores, with the flagship Core Ultra X9 388H featuring 12 Xe3 GPU cores, with the rest of the stack dropping down in Xe3 GPU core count.

After that we've got the non-X series Panther Lake CPUs, with the same CPU core configuration as the higher-end X-series counterparts, but with only 4 Xe3 GPU cores, radically reducing GPU and gaming performance. These models include:

Core Ultra 9 375H

Core Ultra 7 355H

Core Ultra 7 345H

Core Ultra 5 325H

After that, there's the Panther Lake-U offerings that are the ultra-power-efficient processors, they won't have any E-Cores, with P-Cores only that are joined with Intel's new LP-E Cores, with the following four processors: