Samsung's Galaxy S24 lineup could finally display HDR photos for the first time

A new leak claims that the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup will finally show photos in HDR in photo albums like some other flagship phones have for years.

If Samsung does announce the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra in January of 2024 as we expect it to, a new leak claims that the three phones will all get a feature that some other flagships have had for a long time.

That feature, according to X leaker Ice Universe, will be the ability to view photos in HDR quality within photo albums for the first time. That's a feature that has already been available for some time on other handsets, including Samsung's big competition in the shape of the iPhone.

The leak, embedded above, claims that the feature will be similar to Google's new Ultra HDR feature. The news comes after a previous report suggested that the new phones will feature displays with an incredible 2,500-nit brightness which will make viewing HDR content particularly impressive.

The new displays won't be the only notable features coming to the 2024 flagship phones, especially the high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra model. That's expected to feature S Pen support, as you'd expect, as well as a super-fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip no matter what part of the world you buy it in. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are only expected to have Qualcomm's silicon inside when sold in specific territories.

If Samsung does indeed hold an event in January of next year it won't be only phones that it announces. Rumors continue to suggest that the so-called Galaxy Ring will also be unveiled, marking Samsung's entry into the fitness and health-monitoring ring market that is currently dominated by the popular Oura Ring product.