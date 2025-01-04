All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Mobile Devices

Samsung won't use own chip or RAM inside Galaxy S25: Qualcomm Snapdragon, Micron LPDDR5 instead

Samsung reportedly moving all-in with Qualcomm for its new Galaxy S25 family: Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, even uses Micron LPDDR5 memory over its own RAM.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 smartphones will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, moving away from its in-house Exynos 2400. The devices are also rumored to use Micron's LPDDR5 RAM. Recent benchmarks show impressive performance, indicating a full shift to Snapdragon chips for international models. Samsung ALSO lost the bid to manufacture the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor to TSMC.

Samsung's next-generation Galaxy S25 smartphones are expected to see the South Korean firm move into the warm harms of processor competitor Qualcomm, using its new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor over its in-house Exynos 2400.

Not only is Samsung using its competitors' processor but it's also using its competitors' RAM with rumors swirling that the Galaxy S25 smartphones will use LPDDR5 memory from US-based Micron. In some recent Galaxy S25 benchmarks that turned up on Geekbench, the chip inside has a single score of 2986 points and 9355 points in multi-corer results.

The chip inside of the Galaxy S25 tested had its first 6 corers clocking in at 3.53GHz, while the other 2 corers clocked at a faster 4.47GHz. The information from the Geekbench run show Samsung's next-gen Galaxy S25 smartphone running a Qualcomm Arm-based processor (at least for the international model), while the international model of the Galaxy S24 used Samsung's in-house Exynos 2400 processor, the new Galaxy S25 is a full shift into the world of Snapdragon chips.

This could change between now and when Samsung unveils its new Galaxy S25 smartphones later this month once CES 2025 is over, but if it doesn't... well, Samsung might have quietly just killed off using its own Exynos processor in favor of the better offering from Qualcomm.

Samsung Foundry recently lost its bid to make Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor -- the successor to what is reportedly powering the Galaxy S25 -- to TSMC and its N3P process node.

NEWS SOURCES:trendforce.com, sammyguru.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

