Samsung's Galaxy S24 will have iPhone-like satellite SOS features

If you buy a Samsung Galaxy S24 series device next year you'll benefit from a satellite SOS feature that could save your life one day.

When Apple launched the iPhone 14 devices last year they came with an Emergency SOS via Satellite feature that has the potential to save lives. It does that by giving people a way to contact emergency services even when they don't have cellular service and now it sounds like Samsung's next flagship phones are going to have a similar feature.

That's essentially been confirmed by Park Yong-in, CEO of Samsung's System LSI division, although he didn't specifically name-check the Galaxy S24. He did say that the company will support satellite services starting next year which surely means the Galaxy S24 lineup will benefit from it.

Samsung is strongly expected to announce the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra during an Unpacked event in January of 2024 and it now seems increasingly likely that some sort of satellite communications feature will be part of the specification sheet.

Apple's implementation has already helped to save the lives of people who found themselves stranded without the possibility of getting help via the cellular network. The iPhone 15 lineup expanded the feature to also work for roadside assistance and not just in emergency situations.

Apple isn't the only one to offer similar satellite-based features, of course. The Huawei P60 also has something similar, but it's Samsung that will become the biggest Android phone maker to support such a thing if the Galaxy S24 series does bring it to market. The feature is unlikely to be used for simple communications outside of emergency situations, however.

Expectations were already high for the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup but this news will only increase hopes that this next round of products will be even better than the already popular Galaxy S23 phones.