Samsung confirms new subscription service to own Galaxy smartphones

Samsung Vice Chairman and CEO unveiled how Samsung is planning on rolling out a proprietary subscription service for smartphones and tablets.

TL;DR: Samsung plans to launch the 'AI Subscription Club' for Galaxy phones and mobile devices, shifting from installment-based sales to a subscription model. Samsung plans to launch the 'AI Subscription Club' for Galaxy phones and mobile devices, shifting from installment-based sales to a subscription model.

During a press conference at CES 2025, Samsung Vice Chairman and CEO Han Jong-hee has outlined the company's plans to roll out a proprietary subscription service entitled the 'AI Subscription Club' for Galaxy phones and mobile devices.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

As reported by ET News, the service aims to revolutionize the distribution of smartphones and tablets, shifting from installment-based sales to a subscription model that includes maintenance services. The service allows users to pay a subscription fee to own the Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet of their choice. However, no details were provided regarding pricing, tiers, or conditions of phone rentals. The service is expected to launch in February, in conjunction with a subscription service for highly anticipated AI robot 'Ballie'.

In December 2024, Samsung already launched an 'AI Subscription Club' in Korea for household appliances - TVs, refrigerators and washing machines. The service operates on monthly subscription fees, allowing users to choose durations of up to 60 months, with the option for early termination. It is fair to assume that the mobile & Ballie iteration of the service will operate on a similar model.

4

"We will apply the [mobile] subscription service to Galaxy smartphones starting next month. Ballie will debut in South Korea and the United States first and will be available via subscription in the Korean market," said Samsung's CEO and Vice Chairman, Han Jong Lee

More details on both services are expected to be made available at the Samsung Unpacked event on January 22nd.