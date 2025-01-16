All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Mobile Devices

Samsung confirms new subscription service to own Galaxy smartphones

Samsung Vice Chairman and CEO unveiled how Samsung is planning on rolling out a proprietary subscription service for smartphones and tablets.

Samsung confirms new subscription service to own Galaxy smartphones
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Samsung plans to launch the 'AI Subscription Club' for Galaxy phones and mobile devices, shifting from installment-based sales to a subscription model.

During a press conference at CES 2025, Samsung Vice Chairman and CEO Han Jong-hee has outlined the company's plans to roll out a proprietary subscription service entitled the 'AI Subscription Club' for Galaxy phones and mobile devices.

Samsung confirms new subscription service to own Galaxy smartphones 33232
4

As reported by ET News, the service aims to revolutionize the distribution of smartphones and tablets, shifting from installment-based sales to a subscription model that includes maintenance services. The service allows users to pay a subscription fee to own the Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet of their choice. However, no details were provided regarding pricing, tiers, or conditions of phone rentals. The service is expected to launch in February, in conjunction with a subscription service for highly anticipated AI robot 'Ballie'.

In December 2024, Samsung already launched an 'AI Subscription Club' in Korea for household appliances - TVs, refrigerators and washing machines. The service operates on monthly subscription fees, allowing users to choose durations of up to 60 months, with the option for early termination. It is fair to assume that the mobile & Ballie iteration of the service will operate on a similar model.

Samsung confirms new subscription service to own Galaxy smartphones 989889
4

"We will apply the [mobile] subscription service to Galaxy smartphones starting next month. Ballie will debut in South Korea and the United States first and will be available via subscription in the Korean market," said Samsung's CEO and Vice Chairman, Han Jong Lee

More details on both services are expected to be made available at the Samsung Unpacked event on January 22nd.

Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
Photo of the Nintendo Switch - OLED Model Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Best Deals: Nintendo Switch - OLED Model Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$344.99 USD
$369.96 USD -
Buy
$349.95 USD
$349.95 USD $349.95 USD
Buy
$344.99 USD
$369.96 USD -
Buy
$344.99 USD
$369.96 USD -
Buy
$344.99 USD
$369.96 USD -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/16/2025 at 8:22 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:m-etnews-com.translate.goog, news.samsung.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles