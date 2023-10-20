AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX: world-record 148K Cinebench R23 with OC

AMD's new flagship Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX with its 96 cores and 192 threads sets new Cinebench R23 world-record: 100K at stock, 148K overclocked.

Published
1 minute & 12 seconds read time

AMD has unleashed its beyond ridiculous Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX series CPUs; they've been benched in Cinebench and absolutely demolished every previous score and world record for Cinebench R23.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX: world-record 148K Cinebench R23 with OC 702
Open Gallery 4

The new AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX processor features 96 cores and 192 threads of Zen 4-based processing power, boosting up to 5.1GHz on a 350W TDP. The new Dell Precision 7875 workstation features the new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX processor and was benchmarked against various competing Intel Xeon CPUs.

But, at a live demonstration at AMD headquarters over the last week, an overclocking session was had using the new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX processor... and boy, they've got some awesome results to share. Photos were taken by QuasarZone, but VideoCardz isn't under any NDA or embargo, so we've got some delicious scores to check out.

The overclocking session saw the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX processor sustaining an insane 4.4GHz overclock across ALL of those 96 cores, with over 620W of power used (up from the 350W TDP). The overclockers used liquid nitrogen cooling to hit these numbers, the same stuff that eventually took down the T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX: world-record 148K Cinebench R23 with OC 703
Open Gallery 4
AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX: world-record 148K Cinebench R23 with OC 704
Open Gallery 4

The result? A record-breaking 148,719 points in the multi-core run of Cinebench R23... breaking the previous 147,668 points that was also set by an AMD processor -- but that score was usual dual EPYC 9654 processors. The new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX processor is a single CPU, making it much more impressive.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX Processor (AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$549.99
--$549.99
Buy
$5699.99
$6250.67$6400.00$6199.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/20/2023 at 6:47 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags