AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX: world-record 148K Cinebench R23 with OC

AMD's new flagship Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX with its 96 cores and 192 threads sets new Cinebench R23 world-record: 100K at stock, 148K overclocked.

AMD has unleashed its beyond ridiculous Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX series CPUs; they've been benched in Cinebench and absolutely demolished every previous score and world record for Cinebench R23.

The new AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX processor features 96 cores and 192 threads of Zen 4-based processing power, boosting up to 5.1GHz on a 350W TDP. The new Dell Precision 7875 workstation features the new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX processor and was benchmarked against various competing Intel Xeon CPUs.

But, at a live demonstration at AMD headquarters over the last week, an overclocking session was had using the new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX processor... and boy, they've got some awesome results to share. Photos were taken by QuasarZone, but VideoCardz isn't under any NDA or embargo, so we've got some delicious scores to check out.

The overclocking session saw the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX processor sustaining an insane 4.4GHz overclock across ALL of those 96 cores, with over 620W of power used (up from the 350W TDP). The overclockers used liquid nitrogen cooling to hit these numbers, the same stuff that eventually took down the T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

The result? A record-breaking 148,719 points in the multi-core run of Cinebench R23... breaking the previous 147,668 points that was also set by an AMD processor -- but that score was usual dual EPYC 9654 processors. The new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX processor is a single CPU, making it much more impressive.