GIGABYTE's new X870I AORUS PRO ICE is the company's first X870-powered Mini-ITX motherboard

GIGABYTE introduces its new X870I AORUS PRO ICE motherboard is a teeny-tiny Mini-ITX board, with the new X870 chipset and ready for an AMD Zen 5 processor.

TL;DR: GIGABYTE has launched the X870I AORUS PRO ICE, its first X870-based Mini-ITX motherboard priced at $299. It features an 8+2+1 phase VRM design supporting AMD's AM5 socket and Zen 5 processors, including the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. GIGABYTE has launched the X870I AORUS PRO ICE, its first X870-based Mini-ITX motherboard priced at $299. It features an 8+2+1 phase VRM design supporting AMD's AM5 socket and Zen 5 processors, including the Ryzen 7 9800X3D.

GIGABYTE has just launched its new X870I AORUS PRO ICE motherboard, the company's first X870-based Mini-ITX board which costs $299. Check it out:

The company is using an 8+2+1 (VCORE+SOC+MISC) phase VRM design that supports AMD's extensive AM5 socket, ready to rock and roll with up to Zen 5-based processors like the just-released AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor. GIGABYTE's new X870I AORUS PRO ICE motherboard has 2 x DDR5 DIMMs (hey, it's a Mini-ITX mobo) with support for up to DDR5-8800 memory through AMD EXPO overclocking profiles.

There's also room for 2 x M.2 SSDs (1 x Gen5 + 1 x Gen4) while there's a full-sized PCIe 5.0 x16 slot ready for graphics cards, with GIGABYTE's reinforced UD Slot X design (Ultra Durable) that supports heavier graphics cards. GIGABYTE's new X870I AORUS ICE PRO motherboard also features Wi-Fi 7 and features the company's new "EZ-Plug" antenna system.

Key features: