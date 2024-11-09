All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 59 - AMD Ryzen 9800X3D Processor Review, the new gaming CPU champ
Motherboards

GIGABYTE's new X870I AORUS PRO ICE is the company's first X870-powered Mini-ITX motherboard

GIGABYTE introduces its new X870I AORUS PRO ICE motherboard is a teeny-tiny Mini-ITX board, with the new X870 chipset and ready for an AMD Zen 5 processor.

GIGABYTE's new X870I AORUS PRO ICE is the company's first X870-powered Mini-ITX motherboard
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: GIGABYTE has launched the X870I AORUS PRO ICE, its first X870-based Mini-ITX motherboard priced at $299. It features an 8+2+1 phase VRM design supporting AMD's AM5 socket and Zen 5 processors, including the Ryzen 7 9800X3D.

GIGABYTE has just launched its new X870I AORUS PRO ICE motherboard, the company's first X870-based Mini-ITX board which costs $299. Check it out:

GIGABYTE's new X870I AORUS PRO ICE is the company's first X870-powered Mini-ITX motherboard 36
5

The company is using an 8+2+1 (VCORE+SOC+MISC) phase VRM design that supports AMD's extensive AM5 socket, ready to rock and roll with up to Zen 5-based processors like the just-released AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor. GIGABYTE's new X870I AORUS PRO ICE motherboard has 2 x DDR5 DIMMs (hey, it's a Mini-ITX mobo) with support for up to DDR5-8800 memory through AMD EXPO overclocking profiles.

There's also room for 2 x M.2 SSDs (1 x Gen5 + 1 x Gen4) while there's a full-sized PCIe 5.0 x16 slot ready for graphics cards, with GIGABYTE's reinforced UD Slot X design (Ultra Durable) that supports heavier graphics cards. GIGABYTE's new X870I AORUS ICE PRO motherboard also features Wi-Fi 7 and features the company's new "EZ-Plug" antenna system.

GIGABYTE's new X870I AORUS PRO ICE is the company's first X870-powered Mini-ITX motherboard 38
5

Key features:

  • DDR5 OC up to 8800MT/s
  • AMD Socket AM5: Supports AMD Ryzen™ 9000 / 8000 / 7000 Series Processors
  • Digital twin 8+2+1 phases VRM solution
  • Dual Channel DDR5: 2*DIMMs with AMD EXPO™Memory Module Support
  • WIFI EZ-Plug: Quick and easy design for Wi-Fi antenna installation
  • EZ-Latch Plus: PCIe and M.2 slots with Quick Release & Screwless Design
  • EZ-Latch Click: M.2 heatsinks with screwless design
  • Sensor Panel Link: Onboard video port for hassle-free in-chassis panel setup
  • Friendly UI: Multi-Theme, AIO Fan Control, and Q-Flash Auto Scan in BIOS and SW.
  • New Power Monitor in HWinfo for real-time monitoring on CPU power phases
  • Ultra-Fast Storage: 2*M.2 slots, including 1* PCIe 5.0 x4
  • Efficient Thermal: VRM Thermal Armor Advanced & M.2 Thermal Guard Ext.
  • Fast Networking: 2.5GbE LAN & Wi-Fi 7 with directional Ultra-high gain antenna
  • Extended Connectivity: USB4 Type-C with DP-Alt, HDMI
  • Reliable Audio: Realtek ALC4080 HD Audio & Audiophile Grade Capacitors
  • Ultra Durable PCIe Armor: The metal back plate of PCIe x16 slot for enhanced durability.
  • PCIe UD Slot X: PCIe 5.0 x16 slot with 10X strength for graphics card
NEWS SOURCE:gigabyte.com
Gaming Editor

