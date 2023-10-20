AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX series CPUs top out at 96 cores, 192 threads Zen 4 for $9999

AMD has 6 new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX series CPUs, all based on the newer Zen 4 architecture and top out with a 96-core, 192-thread 7995WX for $9999.

AMD launched its new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX series CPUs alongside their new HEDT-focused Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series CPUs yesterday, with the new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX series CPUs topping out at 96 cores and 192 threads of insane levels of PC processing power.

The new AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX series CPUs comes in 6 different SKUs available, starting out at with the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7945WX processor with 12 cores and 24 threads at up to 5.3GHz, right up to the flagship Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX processor with 96 cores and 192 threads at up to 5.1GHz.

AMD is using its newer Zen 4 architecture on both its new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX series CPUs and HEDT-focused Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series CPUs, baked on the 5nm process node at TSMC.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 vs Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX series CPUs (source: AMD)

The new AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series CPUs -- in both HEDT and WX series form -- arrive on the sTR5 socket, which means you can use a Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX series CPU inside of a consumer-focused HEDT platform motherboard. But, if you install that Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX series CPU into the higher-end WRX90 chipset, you're going to get a radical upgrade in RAM support, PCIe lanes, and features. Check it out:

TRX50 : 4-channel DDR5 (up to 1TB) with 98 PCIe lanes (up to 48 PCIe 5.0 lanes)

WRX90: 8-channel DDR5 (up to 2TB) with 148 PCIe lanes (up to 128 PCIe 5.0 lanes)

WRX90 vs TRX50 chipsets (source: AMD)

On the AMD WRX90 chipset, you'll also have access to a bunch of AMD features, including:

AMD PRO Manageability

AMD PRO Business Ready support

AMD Secure Processor

AMD Shadow Stack

AMD Memory Guard6

Overclocking supported (not on OEM systems)

The breakdown in cores and threads from the new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX series CPUs fills every gap imaginable; with varying levels of base clock speeds and slight tweaks in turbo clocks, the 350W TDP remains the same no matter how many cores and threads the new Threadripper CPUs have.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX: 96 cores, 192 threads (base: 2.5GHz, boost: 5.1GHz)

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7985WX: 64 cores, 128 threads (base: 3.2GHz, boost: 5.3GHz)

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7975WX: 32 cores, 64 threads (base: 4.0GHz, boost: 5.3GHz

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7965WX: 24 cores, 48 threads (base: 4.2GHz, boost: 5.3GHz)

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7955WX: 16 cores, 32 threads (base: 4.5GHz, boost: 5.3GHz)

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7945WX: 12 cores, 24 threads (base: 4.7GHz, boost: 5.3GHz)

Meghana Patwardhan, vice president, Commercial Client Products, Dell Technologies said: "Dell Precision workstations provide the performance and reliability that professionals need to support intensive workloads, drive innovation and fuel creativity. With the growth of AI and generative AI, Dell Precision workstations are vital tools for businesses to run complex AI workloads locally, including inferencing and large language models. Working closely with AMD, we're expanding our portfolio of AI-ready workstations with the addition of the Precision 7875 Tower, equipped with the utmost scalability and power for demanding applications".

Jim Nottingham, senior vice president and division president, Advanced Compute and Solutions, HP Inc explained: "Z by HP workstations are engineered to bring the power of AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors to today's professionals and provide customers with a winning combination of performance and reliability. With this latest generation of Threadripper processors, workstation customers can experience a new era of computing power, fueling creativity and productivity like never before".

Rob Herman, vice president and general manager, Workstations and Client AI, Lenovo said: "Lenovo is excited to boost the close partnership with AMD, redefining workstation performance to our valued customers. Later this quarter, Lenovo will announce a newly designed tower workstation with AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors representing a significant advancement in professional computing, aligning with our mission to provide cutting-edge technology solutions for professionals. Together we are ushering in a new era of performance, reliability, and security, working with enterprises to achieve their goals with confidence".