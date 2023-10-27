TT Show Episode 9 - Alan Wake 2, NVIDIA SUPER GPUs, glass storage, and the Cybertruck is here!

It's another stacked episode of The TT Show with the duo covering Alan Wake 2's PC requirements, new SUPER GPUs from NVIDIA, the Cybertruck, and more.

The TT Show is back for another big week of news and happenings in the tech, gaming, and science space with Jak and Kosta. This week on TweakTown's official podcast, the duo talks about the launch of Alan Wake II on PC - which requires DLSS and FSR to render its impressive visuals. Is this where PC gaming is headed in the next couple of years?

Kosta also talks about his time at SXSW Sydney and IEM Sydney 2023, where he saw Intel team up with the overclocking gurus at Team AU to break about of world records live on stage - including Counter-Strike 2 hitting 1310 FPS and DDR5 memory push to well over DDR5-11000 speeds.

The duo also discuss the potential ban of the GeForce RTX 4090 that drove up prices in the region to double and triple the MSRP. Since recording the episode, it sounds like the ban is being reversed, but it's wild to think that a gaming GPU is simply too powerful and dangerous to release in all markets.

Jak and Kosta also dig into Microsoft's Project Silica, which is all about using glass as the storage solution for the future. The duo also touches on the upcoming release of the Cybertruck from Tesla, NASA breaking speed records, AMD's confusing new GPU launch, and how we'll all order coffee in the future. That is, walking into a coffee shop while wearing a Meta Quest 3 headset and using the mixed-reality passthrough to order a beverage.

All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

