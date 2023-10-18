NASA announces its broken a speed record on the surface of Mars

NASA has announced that it has broken its ground-speed record with its Mars helicopter during Flight 62, marking a new speed record for Ingenuity.

The small helicopter situated on the surface of Mars has broken its ground-speed record, which marks the fastest NASA's Ingenuity helicopter has traveled during a flight.

It was only last week that NASA announced it was going to attempt to break its ground-speed record that it set back on Flight 60, and now the space agency has done it, with Ingenuity traveling up 22 mph (10 m/s) for 121 seconds, compared to the previous record of 17.8 mph (8 m/s) for 124.18 seconds. NASA has continuously pushed the limitations of flight on another planet with Ingenuity, and with 62 flights and counting, we can expect even more records to be broken in the future.

According to NASA's flight log for Ingenuity, Flight 62 consisted of the small helicopter traveling 880 feet horizontally at a maximum altitude of 59 feet. Ingenuity traveled 22.4 mph for 121.1 seconds in a North Eastern direction. Ingenuity will continue its primary mission of imaging the surface of the Red Planet and relaying those images back to NASA headquarters, where they undergo analysis to identify any valuable scientific prospects to inspect and to map out a favorable path for Ingenuity's companion, NASA's Perseverance rover.

