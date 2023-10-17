NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, RTX 4070 SUPER teased

NVIDIA is expected to add 3 more members to the GeForce RTX 40 "Ada Lovelace" GPU family, with the purported GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and finally, the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER graphics cards.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new rumor is coming from @hongxing2020, which reliably leaked that NVIDIA would be renaming its GeForce RTX 4080 12GB graphics card, which was correct in the end and was then "unlaunched" and then turned into the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti in the end. Now, the same leaker is talking about the refreshed "SUPER" family of graphics cards in the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and finally, the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER.

NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 is a big chunk faster than the GeForce RTX 4080, with no GPU in between those two gaming beasts. The introduction of the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER -- or even the GeForce RTX 4080 Ti -- makes sense in this position. We've heard rumors of the RTX 4080 Ti using the AD102 GPU, packing 20GB of GDDR6X, which positions it between the 16GB on the RTX 4080 and the 24GB on the RTX 4090.

However, the GeForce RTX 40 "Ada Lovelace" GPUs would look like this:

GeForce RTX 4090: 24GB

GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 20GB maybe

GeForce RTX 4080: 16GB

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER: 16GB maybe

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: 12GB

GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER: 12GB maybe

GeForce RTX 4070: 12GB

GeForce RTX 4060 Ti: 8+16GB

GeForce RTX 4060: 8GB

It would mark the first time there would be a "Ti SUPER" card, as the SUPER branding was used as a refresh mid-cycle, like we saw with the GeForce RTX 20 series GPUs and the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, and GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER. They were all fantastic cards at the time, filling in spaces where NVIDIA needed to fill. It also left the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti on another level away from the "SUPER" branded cards.

But this time around, NVIDIA has the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 that sits way above the RTX 4080, so the RTX 4080 SUPER card would be an interesting one (in terms of spec, and pricing).