Man orders coffee while wearing Meta's new mixed reality headset Meta Quest 3

The future is seemingly here as a man has walked into a shop to order a coffee with the new Meta Quest 3, a mixed reality headset.

With the release of the Meta Quest 3, there are many videos circulating online of people performing seemingly everyday tasks, such as cooking while wearing the Meta Quest 3. These individuals are taking advantage of the headset's passthrough capabilities, which is the ability to see a real-time projection of the real-world within the virtual world, giving the illusion of the virtual world overlayed on the real-world.

Now, an individual has taken the mixed reality headset into public by walking into a cafe and ordering a coffee while wearing the headset. That individual was X user @CixLiv, and they recorded the cashier's response, writing in a post on X, "Ok, don't be mad. But someone had to do it". The cashier didn't appear to be too phased by the fact the customer was wearing a bulky headset while ordering a coffee, but according to a follow-up response by @CixLiv, "she absolutely hated me".

The Meta Quest 3 is available now and costs between $499 and $649 - price depends on the amount of storage you choose.