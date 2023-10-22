NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER rumored with 20GB GDDR6X on wider 320-bit memory bus

The rumor mill is spinning up for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series of graphics cards, with some new information suggesting the RTX 4080 SUPER will have 20GB of VRAM on a wider memory bus, which should position the card smack bang in the middle of the performance of the RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080.

MSI's GeForce RTX 4080 SUPRIM X graphics card (source: TweakTown)

Benchlife is now reporting new information from their AIB sources, which points to NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card featuring 20GB of GDDR6X memory. The AIB partner didn't say it would definitely be the "RTX 4080 SUPER," but it could be another RTX 4080 with 20GB of VRAM. I think that would be graphics card naming suicide, especially after the "unlaunched" GeForce RTX 4080 12GB.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER would make sense, especially with 20GB of GDDR6X memory on a wider 320-bit memory bus, up against the RTX 4080 and its 16GB GDDR6X on a 256-bit memory bus. The flagship GeForce RTX 4090 has 24GB of GDDR6X on an even larger 384-bit memory bus.

CUDA core count is also going to be different, with the RTX 4090 featuring 16384 CUDA cores, the RTX 4080 with 9728 CUDA cores, and the RTX 4070 Ti with 7680 CUDA cores. There's plenty of room between the 16384 and 9728 cores between the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 leaving a lot of room for the RTX 4080 SUPER to wiggle its way into the middle somewhere there.

RTX 4080: AD103 GPU + 16GB GDDR6X + 256-bit memory bus

RTX 4080 SUPER: AD102 GPU + 20GB GDDR6X + 320-bit memory bus

RTX 4070: AD104 GPU + 12GB GDDR6X + 192-bit memory bus

RTX 4070 SUPER: AD103 GPU + 16GB GDDR6X + 256-bit memory bus

Here's what NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series will look like after the SUPER introductions: