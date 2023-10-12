NASA announces its about to break a record with its Mars helicopter

NASA's Mars helicopter is about to break a new record, with the space agency announcing it will take to the skies in a matter of days.

Published
1 minute & 53 seconds read time

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has taken to its official X account to announce that Ingenuity will be attempting to break a record that it set on flight 60.

The small rotorcraft, commonly called Ingenuity or the Mars Helicopter, will be attempting to break the groundspeed record that it set in Flight 60. Ingenuity will be attempting the new record on flight 62, which NASA writes is expected to occur to earlier than October 12. At the time of writing, NASA hasn't updated Ingenuity's Flight Log. However, it's still very early in the day.

NASA writes that Flight 62 will have a goal of traveling 879 feet (268 meters) horizontally, a flight time of 119.30 seconds, at a maximum altitude of 59 feet (18 meters), in a north-easterly direction. As for scientific goals, NASA writes Ingenuity will be "imaging science targets", and expanding the "flight envelope". If you are interested in checking out if Ingenuity hits its new record, visit the Flight Log here or NASA's Perseverance X account linked above.

This image was acquired on Oct. 5, 2023 during Ingenuity's 61st flight
NASA announces its about to break a record with its Mars helicopter 152
Flight 62 Details

  • Expected flight date: 10/12/2023
  • Horizontal flight distance: 268 meters
  • Flight time: 119.30 seconds
  • Max altitude: 18 m
  • Heading: NE
  • Max flight speed: 10 m/s (new record)
  • Goal of flight: 1) Imaging science targets 2) Flight envelope expansion
  • Airfield: Same (out-and-back flight)
NEWS SOURCES:mars.nasa.gov, mars.nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

