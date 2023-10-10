Sabrent launches rocket at its SSD prices, save up to 60% on a 2TB Gen4 SSD!

Sabrent has just launched a rocket -- pun intended -- at its previous pricing on its internal M.2 SSD storage, dropping their Rocket NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD family of drives... by up to a whopping 60% discount.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Amazon Prime Day sales are delivering some massive price cuts across many different families of products, with Sabrent using the time to discount its Rocket NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSDs. The 2TB model is enjoying a hefty 60% discount, bringing its price down to just $119.99. This means it's currently $10 cheaper than a competing model in the likes of the Samsung 980 PRO SSD in 2TB, which costs $129.99 right now.

Sabrent has the 1TB Rocket NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD discounted by 33% which lowers the price of the 1TB model down to $59.99, while the 500GB model has been slashed by nearly as much as the 2TB, with the 500GB SSD reduced by 56% bringing the price down to only $39.99. $40 for a 500GB drive is damn good, but not enough to get multiple games installed.

I'd personally suggest 2TB of Gen4 SSD storage as a baseline, it gives you room for Windows as your operating system, whatever files you build up on your SSD in the years to come, and plenty of games -- big and small -- to be installed. The 1TB model is on the smaller size of the SSD scale but offers enough room for most people with Windows, their files, and a few games installed. Not everyone installs every game they own, or even more than a few games they play.

You might be someone who only plays a couple of games, so there's no big need for 2TB if you know you won't use more than say, 1TB or so. But, the 2TB Gen4 SSD by Sabrent priced at $119 is a fantastic deal for any gaming system. You might even want to upgrade your older 1TB or 2TB M.2 SSD with a newer Gen4-enabled drive that pumps out 5GB/sec (5000MB/sec) for $119.

Your motherboard should have multiple M.2 slots available, so you could upgrade your SSD storage -- and it's freakin' fast -- on the cheap right now from Sabrent during their Amazon Prime Day sales. They're so good, that our Storage God, Jon Coulter, said in his review of the Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD: "Sabrent's Rocket NVMe 4.0 PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 SSD is TweakTown approved and recommended".