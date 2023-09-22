KIOXIA brings the Software-Enabled Flash Project one step closer to products hitting the market

Software-Enabled Flash gives storage developers complete control over data, latency, workloads, and more, and it's one step closer.

About a month ago, as part of Flash Memory Summit 2023 (FMS 2023), we reported on KIOXIA delivering samples of a new and exciting type of flash memory to customers. It was for the Linux Foundation's Software-Enabled Flash Community Project, on which KIOXIA is a key partner.

An exciting project because it's all about open-source SSDs, which are flash storage designed to meet the needs of hyperscale environments like the cloud. Software-Enabled Flash is exactly that: developers are given direct control to maximize flash memory through software-defined storage.

And now, with this week's update, we've got another important step for the Software-Enabled Flash Project, with KIOXIA donating a command set specification to the Linux Foundation - which means products can now hit the market.

"We are delighted to provide command set specifications to the Software-Enabled Flash Project," said Eric Ries, senior vice president and general manager of the Memory and Storage Strategy Division for KIOXIA America, Inc. "This is an important step that allows the ecosystem to bring products to market, and enables customers to extract the maximum value from flash memory."

Software-Enabled Flash gives storage developers complete control over data placement, latency, workloads, and more - all through API and SDKs. It also means hyperscale environments like the cloud can optimize their own flash protocols and even accelerate the adoption of new flash technologies - which KIOXIA is at the forefront of.

"The Software-Enabled Flash Project will benefit from this important specification from KIOXIA," Hilary Carter, senior vice president of research and communications for the Linux Foundation, adds. "It allows project member companies to develop their own solutions for storage developers."

To learn more about the Linux Foundation's Software-Enabled Flash Community Project, head to www.softwareenabledflash.org.