KIOXIA brings the Software-Enabled Flash Project one step closer to products hitting the market

Software-Enabled Flash gives storage developers complete control over data, latency, workloads, and more, and it's one step closer.

Published
1 minute & 24 seconds read time

About a month ago, as part of Flash Memory Summit 2023 (FMS 2023), we reported on KIOXIA delivering samples of a new and exciting type of flash memory to customers. It was for the Linux Foundation's Software-Enabled Flash Community Project, on which KIOXIA is a key partner.

KIOXIA brings the Software-Enabled Flash Project one step closer to products hitting the market 02
Open Gallery 2

An exciting project because it's all about open-source SSDs, which are flash storage designed to meet the needs of hyperscale environments like the cloud. Software-Enabled Flash is exactly that: developers are given direct control to maximize flash memory through software-defined storage.

And now, with this week's update, we've got another important step for the Software-Enabled Flash Project, with KIOXIA donating a command set specification to the Linux Foundation - which means products can now hit the market.

"We are delighted to provide command set specifications to the Software-Enabled Flash Project," said Eric Ries, senior vice president and general manager of the Memory and Storage Strategy Division for KIOXIA America, Inc. "This is an important step that allows the ecosystem to bring products to market, and enables customers to extract the maximum value from flash memory."

Software-Enabled Flash gives storage developers complete control over data placement, latency, workloads, and more - all through API and SDKs. It also means hyperscale environments like the cloud can optimize their own flash protocols and even accelerate the adoption of new flash technologies - which KIOXIA is at the forefront of.

"The Software-Enabled Flash Project will benefit from this important specification from KIOXIA," Hilary Carter, senior vice president of research and communications for the Linux Foundation, adds. "It allows project member companies to develop their own solutions for storage developers."

To learn more about the Linux Foundation's Software-Enabled Flash Community Project, head to www.softwareenabledflash.org.

Buy at Amazon

Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD 2TB NVMe M.2 Internal Solid State Hard Drive

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$97.03
$97.03$97.58$79.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$99.99
$99.99$99.99$79.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/22/2023 at 1:10 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:softwareenabledflash.org

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags