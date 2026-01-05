KIOXIA showcases memory and SSD solutions for AI, mobile, and data centers at CES 2026

KIOXIA is once again at CES 2026 and it will be showcasing how it's 'flash solutions touch virtually every corner of modern technology.'

TL;DR: KIOXIA will showcase its advanced memory and SSD solutions at CES 2026, highlighting scalable BiCS FLASH 3D technology, AI-optimized SSDs, high-speed Automotive UFS 4.1, and the new BG7 Series NVMe SSDs. These innovations target AI workloads, data centers, automotive, and mobile markets with enhanced performance and efficiency.

As the inventor of flash memory and a leader in memory and storage, KIOXIA is bringing its extensive lineup of memory and SSD solutions to CES 2026 in Las Vegas. KIOXIA notes that its lineup covers all corners of the technology market, from intensive AI workloads through to large-scale data centers, automotive systems, and mobile devices.

At CES 2026, KIOXIA will showcase its products and demonstrate its technology. This includes a first-hand look at how the company's groundbreaking, scalable BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology delivers performance, density, and power efficiency across workloads and requirements.

KIOXIA will also showcase how its innovative SSDs leverage open-source software it helped develop to optimize and accelerate AI applications and workloads. Plus, there'll be a closer look at its high-speed Automotive UFS 4.1 solution, alongside the recently announced BG7 Series of NVMe SSDs aimed at the consumer PC OEM market.

"At CES 2026, we're highlighting how Kioxia's flexible and powerful flash solutions empower teams to make real innovations," said Alex Mei, vice president of corporate marketing for KIOXIA America, Inc. "From accelerating AI-driven insights to enabling next-generation mobile and automotive experiences, our technology transforms ambitious ideas into practical, high-performance solutions."

KIOXIA's exhibit room (Zeno 4710) is located on Level 4 of the Venetian Meeting Center from January 6-8. Here's a summary of the exhibitions on display.