KIOXIA to showcase flash storage tech for the AI era at 2025 OCP Global Summit

The 2025 Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit, which kicks off next week, is all about the industry coming together to showcase the latest advancements and share their insights in open-source hardware and software. Taking place at the San Jose Convention Center from October 13 to 15, as an Open Compute Project contributor and inventor of NAND flash memory, KIOXIA will be on hand to showcase its flash storage solutions and optimizations for data centers and AI.

KIOXIA will be on hand at the 2025 Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit next week, image credit: KIOXIA.

From storage devices built using the company's latest BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology with PCIe 5.0 speeds, through to new open-source software optimizations that can improve the lifespan and performance of existing systems. Hardware-wise, the company will present its portfolio at its booth (#A51) with live demonstrations.

This includes KIOXIA's LC9 Series Enterprise SSDs, XD8 E1.S Data Center SSDs, and CD9P Series Data Center SSDs. The LC9 Series will be used to demonstrate fast retrieval of large datasets for AI with high-capacity QLC storage. XD8 E1.S Data Center SSDs will be used to showcase KIOXIA's new open-source RocksDB plug-in that improves the performance and lifespan of SSDs, while CD9P Series Data Center SSDs will showcase power-efficient data center NVMe SSDs.

"The Open Compute Project is all about collaboration that drives real progress for hyperscale data centers," said Neville Ichhaporia, senior vice president and general manager of the SSD business unit at Kioxia America, Inc. "As AI reshapes infrastructure requirements, scalable, efficient storage becomes the foundation for innovation. At Kioxia, we're helping data centers build that foundation - pioneering storage solutions designed specifically for AI-driven infrastructure."

KIOXIA will also be presenting a theater session called "The Impact of Flexible Data Placement in a Software Development Environment," on Wednesday, October 15, at 10:30 AM. This will highlight the company's game-changing Flexible Data Placement (FDP) technology that first debuted at the 2024 OCP Global Summit.