KIOXIA begins sampling high-capacity QLC UFS 4.1 flash memory for mobile devices

KIOXIA's new UFS 4.1 (Universal Flash Storage) embedded memory for mobile devices is now sampling, with improvements to performance and efficiency.

TL;DR: KIOXIA has launched sampling of UFS 4.1 embedded memory devices featuring 8th-gen BiCS FLASH 3D QLC technology, delivering higher storage capacity and up to 25% faster sequential writes and 90% faster random reads than UFS 4.0. Available in 512GB and 1TB, these compact solutions suit smartphones, tablets, IoT, and AI devices.

KIOXIA has announced that it has begun sampling new UFS 4.1 (Universal Flash Storage) embedded memory devices powered by the company's 8th-generation BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology. With 4-bit-per-cell, quadruple-level cell (QLC) technology, you've got higher bit density for mobile applications that demand higher storage capacity.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

KIOXIA notes that advancements in controller technology and error correction have enabled its QLC technology memory to not only offer a more effective high-capacity solution but also deliver competitive performance. According to the company, UFS 4.1 boosts sequential write speeds by 25% and random read speeds by 90% when compared to the previous UFS 4.0 generation.

Compared to UFS 3.1, it offers 2.1 times the sequential read performance and 2.5 times the sequential write performance.

KIOXIA adds that this performance improvement makes its latest UFS 4.1 solution, available in 512GB and 1TB capacities, well-suited for smartphones, tablets, IoT, and AI-enabled devices. Combining the company's groundbreaking 8th-gen BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory with CBA (CMOS directly Bonded to Array) technology, with a controller in a JEDEC-standard package, KIOXIA considers UFS 4.1 a notable step forward for flash memory.

Compliant with the UFS 4.1 specification, which is backward compatible with UFS 4.0 and UFS 3.1, the packaging is also smaller than the previous QLC UFS, dropping from 11x13mm to 9x13mm.

"Kioxia continues to advance flash memory technology to meet the growing demand for higher-capacity, high-performance storage," said Maitry Dholakia, vice president, Memory Business Unit, KIOXIA America, Inc. "Our QLC UFS 4.1 devices reflect ongoing innovation in both architecture and design, enabling our customers to build increasingly capable mobile and connected products."