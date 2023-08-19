All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Hawaii wildfires photographed from the International Space Station

The International Space Station (ISS) has photographed the tragic wildfires that are spreading throughout the Hawaiian island of Maui.

Hawaii wildfires photographed from the International Space Station
The International Space Station (ISS) provides Earth with a unique birds-eye view of the planet from its vantage point of 250 miles above Earth's surface.

This vantage point comes in handy for tracking weather patterns, natural disasters, and other events taking place on the planet's surface. On August 12, the ISS flew over Hawaii and pointed its cameras at the Hawaiian island Maui, which is currently being engulfed in wildfires.

The floating laboratory was able to capture images of the smoke caused by the wildfires, illustrating the sheer size and impact they have had on the island and its residents.

The above image was captured when the ISS was 259 miles above the Pacific Ocean, and the ISS isn't the only spaceborne device that's capturing the tragedy as NASA's Landsat 8 satellite and Europe's Sentinel-2 Earth-observing spacecraft both flew over Hawaii on August 8.

The images captured from the two aforementioned satellites showcased the horrific devastation of the wildfires, which Space.com reports is now the deadliest in the state's history, with more than 100 people confirmed dead.

NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

