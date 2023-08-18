All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Jack Dorsey hangs up his Instagram boots, 'don't know why it took me so long'

Jack Dorsey, the founder of what was once called Twitter, has announced he has deleted his Instagram account and that his handle is now free.

The founder of what is now called X and what was called Twitter has announced he is no longer using Instagram.

The Twitter co-founder took to Nostr to announce that he has deleted his Instagram account, writing, "Don't know why it took me so long". With the deletion of Dorsey's Instagram account the @jack handle is now back up for grabs, which is undoubtedly causing waves among the community of people that hunt for sought after handles such as @jack. Notably, simple handles such as this typically sell for thousands of dollars, unless you are Elon Musk or X, which recently nabbed the @X handle from a user that possessed it for 16 years.

Dorsey wrote in his post that he thinks he was one of the first 10 people to create an account on Instagram, while also being one of the first angel investors in the company. Furthermore, Dorsey explains that Instagram co-founder Kevin Systorm was originally an intern at Odeo, an organization founded in 2005 by Noah Glass and Evan Williams, which later became the roots that grew into Twitter.

The Twitter co-founder continued and explained that once Facebook acquired Instagram for $1 billion he stopped using the app.

NEWS SOURCE:techcrunch.com

