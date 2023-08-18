Scientists extract Pink Floyd song from a human brain and you can listen to it

A team of scientists have said they have been able to 'translate' the content of brain waves to extract the Pink Floyd song 'Another Brick In The Wall'.

The new study was published in the journal PLOS Biology and details work conducted by neurologists at New York Albany Medical Center that involved 29 participants that were hooked up to 2,600 intracranial electroencephalography (iEEG) nodes.

The participants listened to the Pink Floyd song "Another Brick in the Wall Pt. 1" and the nodes were placed over the part of the brain known as the superior temporal gyrus, or the part of the brain that is responsible for auditory processes.

The researchers received data while the participants listened to the song and then, with the assistance of artificial intelligence software, translated that gathered data back into an approximation of the hit song. The AI-powered software was used to "decode brain activity and then encode a reproduction."

Not only were the researchers able to recreate a rough version of the song, but they were also able to pinpoint the exact locations on the brain that were involved in processing the song's rhythm.

If you want to listen to more examples, check out this link here.

"Language is more left brain. Music is more distributed, with a bias toward right," said UC Berkeley neurologist and psychology professor Robert Knight, who was involved in the research.