Scientists extract Pink Floyd song from a human brain and you can listen to it

A team of scientists have said they have been able to 'translate' the content of brain waves to extract the Pink Floyd song 'Another Brick In The Wall'.

Published
1 minute & 27 seconds read time

A group of researchers has published a new study detailing the extraction of a Pink Floyd song from someone's brain.

The new study was published in the journal PLOS Biology and details work conducted by neurologists at New York Albany Medical Center that involved 29 participants that were hooked up to 2,600 intracranial electroencephalography (iEEG) nodes.

The participants listened to the Pink Floyd song "Another Brick in the Wall Pt. 1" and the nodes were placed over the part of the brain known as the superior temporal gyrus, or the part of the brain that is responsible for auditory processes.

The researchers received data while the participants listened to the song and then, with the assistance of artificial intelligence software, translated that gathered data back into an approximation of the hit song. The AI-powered software was used to "decode brain activity and then encode a reproduction."

Not only were the researchers able to recreate a rough version of the song, but they were also able to pinpoint the exact locations on the brain that were involved in processing the song's rhythm.

If you want to listen to more examples, check out this link here.

"Language is more left brain. Music is more distributed, with a bias toward right," said UC Berkeley neurologist and psychology professor Robert Knight, who was involved in the research.

"This gives you a way to add musicality to future brain implants for people who need it," the Berkeley neurologist boasted. "It gives you an ability to decode not only the linguistic content, but some of the prosodic content of speech, some of the affect."

NEWS SOURCES:news.berkeley.edu, journals.plos.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

