45-inch Acer Predator X45 OLED gaming monitor releases in US with 240Hz refresh rate

Acer unveiled the Predator X45 gaming monitor at CES 2023, and now the highly anticipated display has been released in US markets.

Another high-end gaming monitor has been released in the US, and gamers need to make way for the glorious 45-inch Acer Predator X45.

The Predator X45 was originally unveiled at CES 2023, and now the gaming display has been released in US markets with a price tag of $1,599. The Predator X45 is a 45-inch OLED gaming monitor that features a 21:9 aspect ratio, a native resolution of 3440 x 1440, and a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz.

The juicy specs don't stop there as the Predator X45 features a 0.01ms GTG response time, a 10000-nit brightness, AMD FreeSync support, 1,500,000:1 native contrast ratio, 10-bit color depth, which covers 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

As for connectivity, Acer has pulled out all the bells and whistles as the Predator X45 features two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, a USB-C port (90W PD), and two USB 3.2 ports. For those that don't have or want to use headphones with the Predator X45, Acer has equipped the new gaming monitor with two 5W speakers. The monitor also features a VESA mount support with a 100 x 100mm pattern.

Probably the most eye-catching aspect of the Predator X45 is the 800R curvature, which is a severe curvature.

The Acer Predator X45 is now available in the United States and Europe for €1,799 and retails for $1,599, respectively.

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

