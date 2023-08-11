45-inch Acer Predator X45 OLED gaming monitor releases in US with 240Hz refresh rate

Another high-end gaming monitor has been released in the US, and gamers need to make way for the glorious 45-inch Acer Predator X45.

The Predator X45 was originally unveiled at CES 2023, and now the gaming display has been released in US markets with a price tag of $1,599. The Predator X45 is a 45-inch OLED gaming monitor that features a 21:9 aspect ratio, a native resolution of 3440 x 1440, and a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz.

The juicy specs don't stop there as the Predator X45 features a 0.01ms GTG response time, a 10000-nit brightness, AMD FreeSync support, 1,500,000:1 native contrast ratio, 10-bit color depth, which covers 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

As for connectivity, Acer has pulled out all the bells and whistles as the Predator X45 features two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, a USB-C port (90W PD), and two USB 3.2 ports. For those that don't have or want to use headphones with the Predator X45, Acer has equipped the new gaming monitor with two 5W speakers. The monitor also features a VESA mount support with a 100 x 100mm pattern.

Probably the most eye-catching aspect of the Predator X45 is the 800R curvature, which is a severe curvature.

The Acer Predator X45 is now available in the United States and Europe for €1,799 and retails for $1,599, respectively.