Laptops

Acer unveils new Predator Helios Neo AI gaming laptops: up to RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU

Acer reveals new Predator Helios Neo 18 and 16 gaming laptops: up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Acer has expanded its Predator Helios Neo gaming laptops, featuring up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPUs. The Helios Neo 18 offers an 18-inch Mini-LED display with a 250Hz refresh rate, while the Helios Neo 16 has a 16-inch OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate. Prices start at $2199 and $1899, respectively.

Acer has just announced an expansion of its Predator Helios Neo family of gaming laptops, powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU.

Acer unveils new Predator Helios Neo AI gaming laptops: up to RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU 01Acer unveils new Predator Helios Neo AI gaming laptops: up to RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU 02
The new Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 AI gaming laptop features an 18-inch Mini-LED display with a 2560 x 1600 native resolution and super-smooth 250Hz refresh rate with a 3ms response time. Acer provides some other display configurations: an 18-inch LED with 1600p @ 240Hz, an 18-inch LED with 1600p @ 165Hz, and finally an 18-inch LED with 1200p @ 165Hz.

Acer unveils new Predator Helios Neo AI gaming laptops: up to RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU 03
We have up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor (with the option for the Core Ultra 7 255HX), up to 64GB of DDR5-6400 memory, and up to 2TB of Gen4 SSDs. On the GPU side of things, Acer's new Predator Helios Neo 18 AI gaming laptop is configured with up to NVIDIA's new Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU, with another option for the RTX 5070 Laptop GPU.

Inside, we have Acer's new 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fans, liquid metal thermal grease, and vector heat pipes keeping the Predator Helios Neo 18 AI gaming laptop cool. There's Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C ports, dual USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, dual USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

Acer unveils new Predator Helios Neo AI gaming laptops: up to RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU 10Acer unveils new Predator Helios Neo AI gaming laptops: up to RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU 11

Acer also introduces the new Predator Helios Neo 16 AI gaming laptop features, which features a 16-inch OLED display with a native 2560 x 1600 resolution and super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate, with a faster 1ms response time (thanks, OLED). Acer also provides some other display configurations here, with 16-inch LED options at 1600p @ 240Hz, and 1600p @ 180Hz.

  • Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 AI gaming laptop: starts at $2199
  • Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI gaming laptop: starts at $1899
Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

