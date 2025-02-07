Acer unveils new Predator Helios Neo AI gaming laptops: up to RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU

TL;DR: Acer has expanded its Predator Helios Neo gaming laptops, featuring up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPUs. The Helios Neo 18 offers an 18-inch Mini-LED display with a 250Hz refresh rate, while the Helios Neo 16 has a 16-inch OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate. Prices start at $2199 and $1899, respectively. Acer has expanded its Predator Helios Neo gaming laptops, featuring up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPUs. The Helios Neo 18 offers an 18-inch Mini-LED display with a 250Hz refresh rate, while the Helios Neo 16 has a 16-inch OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate. Prices start at $2199 and $1899, respectively.

Acer has just announced an expansion of its Predator Helios Neo family of gaming laptops, powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU.

The new Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 AI gaming laptop features an 18-inch Mini-LED display with a 2560 x 1600 native resolution and super-smooth 250Hz refresh rate with a 3ms response time. Acer provides some other display configurations: an 18-inch LED with 1600p @ 240Hz, an 18-inch LED with 1600p @ 165Hz, and finally an 18-inch LED with 1200p @ 165Hz.

We have up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor (with the option for the Core Ultra 7 255HX), up to 64GB of DDR5-6400 memory, and up to 2TB of Gen4 SSDs. On the GPU side of things, Acer's new Predator Helios Neo 18 AI gaming laptop is configured with up to NVIDIA's new Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU, with another option for the RTX 5070 Laptop GPU.

Inside, we have Acer's new 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fans, liquid metal thermal grease, and vector heat pipes keeping the Predator Helios Neo 18 AI gaming laptop cool. There's Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C ports, dual USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, dual USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

Acer also introduces the new Predator Helios Neo 16 AI gaming laptop features, which features a 16-inch OLED display with a native 2560 x 1600 resolution and super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate, with a faster 1ms response time (thanks, OLED). Acer also provides some other display configurations here, with 16-inch LED options at 1600p @ 240Hz, and 1600p @ 180Hz.