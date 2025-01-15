All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Displays & Projectors

Acer unveils rare 32-inch 5K Predator gaming monitor at CES 2025

Acer unveiled a new and rare 32-inch IPS Predator gaming monitor at CES 2025, with a resolution of 5120 x 2880 and a refresh rate of up to 288Hz.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Acer introduced a 32-inch IPS Predator gaming monitor at CES 2025, featuring a resolution of 5120 x 2880 and a refresh rate of up to 288Hz.

Acer unveiled a unique gaming monitor at CES 2025, and it very well could be the perfect fit for a gamer who is looking for high pixel density on a 16:9 display.

Acer unveils rare 32-inch 5K Predator gaming monitor at CES 2025 984498
4

CES 2025 caused a tsunami of new gaming monitor announcements, and after exploring the showroom floor and being invited to numerous suites to check out offerings by companies, you begin to notice the direction monitor technology is heading - OLED. However, Acer has decided to take a left turn with the unveiling of the Predator XB323QX, as this 32-inch gaming monitor features an IPS panel and an odd maximum resolution of 5,120 x 2880.

According to Acer's specifications sheet for the display, the Predator XB323QX is capable of reaching 144Hz at its 5K resolution, but users have the option of switching the resolution down to 2560 x 1440 (QHD), which enables the refresh rate to be bumped up to 288Hz. Additionally, the Predator XB323QX features a 0.5ms GtG response time, NVIDIA G-Sync Pulsar, 10-bit color depth, and support for 95% DCI-P3 or 99% sRGB color gamut. As for connectivity, Acer has equipped the Predator XB323QX with DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 ports.

Acer unveils rare 32-inch 5K Predator gaming monitor at CES 2025 894984
4

Acer writes the exact specifications, prices and availability will vary by region. If you are interested in more information about the Predator XB323QX, check out this link here.

Acer unveils rare 32-inch 5K Predator gaming monitor at CES 2025 9489
4
NEWS SOURCES:news.acer.com, wccftech.com

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

