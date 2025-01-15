Acer unveils rare 32-inch 5K Predator gaming monitor at CES 2025

Acer unveiled a new and rare 32-inch IPS Predator gaming monitor at CES 2025, with a resolution of 5120 x 2880 and a refresh rate of up to 288Hz.

TL;DR: Acer introduced a 32-inch IPS Predator gaming monitor at CES 2025, featuring a resolution of 5120 x 2880 and a refresh rate of up to 288Hz. Acer introduced a 32-inch IPS Predator gaming monitor at CES 2025, featuring a resolution of 5120 x 2880 and a refresh rate of up to 288Hz.

Acer unveiled a unique gaming monitor at CES 2025, and it very well could be the perfect fit for a gamer who is looking for high pixel density on a 16:9 display.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

CES 2025 caused a tsunami of new gaming monitor announcements, and after exploring the showroom floor and being invited to numerous suites to check out offerings by companies, you begin to notice the direction monitor technology is heading - OLED. However, Acer has decided to take a left turn with the unveiling of the Predator XB323QX, as this 32-inch gaming monitor features an IPS panel and an odd maximum resolution of 5,120 x 2880.

According to Acer's specifications sheet for the display, the Predator XB323QX is capable of reaching 144Hz at its 5K resolution, but users have the option of switching the resolution down to 2560 x 1440 (QHD), which enables the refresh rate to be bumped up to 288Hz. Additionally, the Predator XB323QX features a 0.5ms GtG response time, NVIDIA G-Sync Pulsar, 10-bit color depth, and support for 95% DCI-P3 or 99% sRGB color gamut. As for connectivity, Acer has equipped the Predator XB323QX with DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 ports.

4

Acer writes the exact specifications, prices and availability will vary by region. If you are interested in more information about the Predator XB323QX, check out this link here.