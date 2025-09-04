Acer unveils an OLED gaming monitor that can boost from 540Hz up to 720Hz

Acer has unveiled a new selection of gaming monitors, including one that can boost from a quick 540Hz to an insane 720Hz refresh rate.

TL;DR: Acer has launched a new lineup of gaming monitors featuring an innovative model with a refresh rate boost from 540Hz to an unprecedented 720Hz, delivering ultra-smooth visuals and enhanced gaming performance for competitive gamers seeking cutting-edge display technology.

Acer has unveiled a new range of gaming monitors intended for gamers looking for powerful, yet intelligent hardware that pushes the limit.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

According to Acer's press release, the company is making some new additions to its Predator line-up of gaming monitors, with the introduction of the Predator X27U F8, a new 27-inch OLED 2560 x 1440p resolution display capable of an insane 720Hz refresh rate. The X27U F8 is a dual-mode gaming monitor, meaning it can easily switch between resolution and refresh rate. Acer states the X27U F8 is able to switch between 2560 x 1440p at 540Hz to 1280 x 720p at 720Hz.

Popular Popular Now: Sony is releasing a new PS5 console, but it's a downgrade

The idea behind the dual-mode monitor is to provide a premium option for competitive gamers who simply want as many frames as possible in-game and don't necessarily care too much about the resolution of their display. While 540Hz is still an insane refresh rate that far exceeds the frame ceilings of most FPS games, some titles, such as Counter-Strike, can reach beyond that. That is where the 720Hz mode comes in. After the Counter-Strike, or whatever game that is capable of 720 FPS gaming sessions is done, the user can switch back to 1440p at 540Hz for a slower-paced, or cinematic title that benefits more from resolution.

The Predator X27U F8 also features a 0.01ms response time, along with 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, and 1x USB-C 90W with Power Delivery. You can check out the full specifications for the Predator X27U F8 here.