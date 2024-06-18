Elden Ring and Shadow of the Erdtree system requirements unveiled

FromSoftware has unveiled the PC requirements for its upcoming Elden Ring DLC, 'Shadow of the Erdtree,' which is scheduled to release June 21.

It's only a matter of days before FromSoftware releases the highly anticipated DLC to Elden Ring, and ahead of its launch, we now have the official PC hardware requirements.

The minimum and recommended specifications to play Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree have barely changed, with the only real difference being the amount of storage space needed for it to be installed. Elden Ring comes in at 60GB, while installing Elden Ring with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC will require 80GB of free space.

FromSoftware has taken to its official Elden Ring X account to share an updated list of the minimum and recommended specifications for the upcoming DLC, and players should really be aiming for "recommended" rather than "minimum". The Shadow of the Erdtree will require Windows 10, a CPU that's at least a Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 3 3300X, a GPU that's at least a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (3GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 580 (4GB VRAM) / Intel Arc A380 (6GB VRAM), 12GB of RAM, and 60GB of storage.

To reach the recommended settings, you will need an Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX VEGA 56 (8GB VRAM) / Intel Arc A750 (8GB VRAM), an 16GB of RAM. Achieving the recommended specifications will ensure your Shadow of the Erdtree experience is running stable and smoothly at 60FPS.

If all of those pieces of hardware mean absolutely nothing to you, and you just want to know if you will be able to play it - typically, if you purchased PC hardware in the last 5 years, you should be good to go. Shadow of the Erdtree will be released on June 21. More information can be found here.