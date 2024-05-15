AMD launches new Ryzen 7 8700F and Ryzen 5 8400F processors without integrated graphics

The new AMD Ryzen 8000-F Series of processors are here and designed for affordable entry-level gaming, but unlike the G Series you'll need a GPU.

Earlier this year, AMD launched its latest Ryzen 8000G Series of desktop processors, which featured built-in Radeon graphics (up to a Radeon 780M), offering PC gamers an entry-level option that doesn't require a discrete graphics card. With the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G, you've got a CPU that can play modern PC games in 1080p without a GPU.

The new AMD Ryzen 8000-F Series of processors, image credit: AMD.

The Ryzen 8000G Series is AMD's first desktop processor lineup to include dedicated AI NPU hardware - with up to 39 TFLOPs of AI processing power. Combining AMD XDNA AI hardware, Zen 4 CPU architecture, and RDNA 3 graphics, you've got a series of AMD chips to suit all workloads.

This week, AMD unveiled two new entries to the lineup: the AMD Ryzen 7 8700F and AMD Ryzen 5 8400F. These variants ship without Radeon graphics and are optimized for efficiency and low-power draw.

Still, AMD is calling both the Ryzen 7 8700F and Ryzen 5 8400F entry-level gaming GPUs. The following benchmarks compare in-game 1080p performance to the Intel Core i5 14400F and Intel Core i5 13400F with an unnamed GeForce RTX GPU.

AMD Ryzen 7 8700F vs. Intel Core i5 14400F, image credit: AMD.

AMD Ryzen 5 8400F vs. Intel Core i5 13400F, image credit: AMD.

Of the two, the AMD Ryzen 7 8700F is the only one with an AMD XDNA NPU to support AI workloads. Both chips are entry-level, so AI performance is enhanced when paired with a discrete Radeon RX 7000 Series GPU. Also, without integrated graphics, you'll need to install a GPU to play games.

Here's a look at the specs for both new chips.

Processor : AMD Ryzen 7 8700F

Cores/Threads : 8/16

Boost/Base Frequency : Up to 5.0GHz/4.1GHz

Total Cache : 24MB

Included Cooler : Wraith Stealth

TDP : 65W

NPU : Yes

SEP: $269 (USD)

Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 8400F

Cores/Threads : 6/12

Boost/Base Frequency : Up to 4.7GHz/4.2GHz

Total Cache : 22MB

Included Cooler : Wraith Stealth

TDP : 65W

NPU : No

SEP: $169 (USD)

The Ryzen 7 8700F and Ryzen 5 8400F represent AMD's most affordable and entry-level AI-ready CPU options. For those wanting more performance, the company is expected to unveil its next-generation Zen 5 Ryzen lineup at Computex 2024 in a few weeks. This lineup will sport new architecture and more advanced AI hardware.