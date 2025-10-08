Battlefield 6 at completely maxed graphical settings requires a very powerful PC

Battlefield Studios has released the hardware components that PC gamers will need to fully max out Battlefield 6 when it releases on October 11.

TL;DR: Battlefield 6 requires high-end hardware for max graphics, including an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080, AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, and 32GB RAM at 4800MHz. It supports 4K at 144Hz to 240Hz with DLSS and Multi Frame Generation, demanding a powerful PC and Windows 11 with DirectX 12.

The release of Battlefield 6 is only a few days away, and Battlefield Studios has released the official specifications for what you will need to max out the game at the highest graphics settings.

If you want to play Battlefield 6 at the highest possible graphics settings, you will need quite a beastly PC, as the upcoming title will need an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080, paired with an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, along with 32GB of RAM at 4800MHz. With that hardware, you will get 4K at 144Hz at High Settings with DLSS On, or 4K at 240Hz at Ultra Settings with DLSS On + Multi Frame Generation.

The official specs page doesn't list what level of Frame Generation will need to be enabled to hit 240FPS, but considering our previous benchmarks of the title, I would assume it would be at least 2x Frame Generation.

It should be noted that if you played the Open Beta, there will be a slight performance difference between that and the game when it launches, as some optimization has been done by the developers. Furthermore, Battlefield Studios recommends players use "hardware accelerated GPU scheduling."

Ultra Specifications

Graphic Settings : 2160p(4K) @ 60fps, Ultra Settings / 1440p @ 144fps, Medium Settings

Ultra++ Specifications