Gaming

Rise of the Ronin on PC supports 8K, 120FPS, DLSS, FSR, XeSS, ray tracing, 3D audio, and more

Rise of the Ronin launches on the PC on March 11 with support for 8K resolutions, 120FPS, Intel XeSS, AMD FSR, NVIDIA DLSS, ray tracing, 3D audio, more.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Rise of the Ronin launches on PC on March 11, featuring ultra-wide and 8K resolution support, 120FPS, NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR, Intel XeSS, ray tracing, and 3D audio. Minimum requirements include an Intel i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 16GB RAM, and GTX 1060 or RX 5500 XT graphics. Recommended specs are higher.

Rise of the Ronin launches on the PC on March 11, packing some awesome PC features and technologies that will offer PC gamers a huge jump over the former PlayStation 5 exclusive. Check it out:

A new trailer was released by developer Team NINJA, with the open-world action RPG teased with some juicy PC-specific features that include ultra-wide resolution support, 8K resolution support, 120FPS support, NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR, Intel XeSS, frame generation, ray tracing, 3D audio, and more.

On the Rise of the Ronin Steam Store page, the minimum and recommend requirements for the PC include 1080p 30FPS and 1080p 60FPS, which you can check out below:

Minimum:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows® 10/11 64bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-10400 or better, AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or better
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 6GB) or better, AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (VRAM 8GB) or better
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 180 GB available space
  • Sound Card: 16-bit stereo with 48KHz playback
  • Additional Notes: SSD required. Poor SSD performance may affect gameplay. Multi-channel memory architecture recommended. This game is expected to run at 1080p/30FPS under the lowest graphics settings (upscaled). Frame Generation can be used to increase FPS. Note: Windows 11 system requirements apply when using that OS.

Recommended:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows® 10/11 64bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-10600K or better, AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or better
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super (VRAM 8GB) or better, AMD Radeon RX 6700XT (VRAM 12GB) or better
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 180 MB available space
  • Sound Card: 16-bit stereo with 48KHz playback
  • Additional Notes: SSD required, NVMe SSD recommended. Multi-channel memory architecture recommended. This game is expected to run at 1080p/60FPS under the standard graphics settings (upscaled). Frame Generation can be used to increase FPS. Note: Windows 11 system requirements apply when using that OS.
Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

